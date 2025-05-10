Mets’ superstar is officially back to terrorizing every pitcher on the planet

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Sometimes, greatness whispers before it roars. Juan Soto’s start to the 2025 season was more of a murmur than a shout, but only if you weren’t really listening.

The numbers may not have screamed “superstar” at first glance, but the story behind them told a different tale.

Statcast had been whispering the truth all along. The New York Mets‘ superstar was mashing balls at over 100 mph, sending them rocketing off his bat with intent, precision, and fury.

The only problem? They kept finding gloves. It’s like painting masterpieces only for them to be hidden behind curtains. Eventually, the world was going to see.

The beast is wide awake and swinging

The baseball world can breathe a sigh of familiarity: Juan Soto is back—and not just statistically. He’s roaring now.

Over the last 20 games, he’s been one of the most dangerous hitters in all of baseball, slashing .311 with a .999 OPS, five homers, and 23 hits. That’s not a hot streak; that’s a reckoning.

Juan Soto’s stats over the Mets’ last 20 games:



.311 BA | .999 OPS | 5 HR | 23 H



Imagine actually doubting him? pic.twitter.com/i0lJZVRGgQ — Mets Batflip (@metsbatflip1) May 10, 2025

Pitchers never really let their guard down. Even when Soto wasn’t putting up eye-popping early-season numbers, no one dared to breathe easy when he stepped into the batter’s box.

They knew better. Fear doesn’t fade just because a few line drives find gloves instead of grass.

Soto’s standards: Where elite becomes expected

Here’s the part that really drives it home: Soto’s current .268/.391/.500 slash line with eight homers and a 150 wRC+ is considered modest by his standards.

That’s like calling a Rolls-Royce “decent.” Most players would give anything for those numbers. But for Soto? That’s just Thursday.

Last year, he posted an absurd 180 wRC+ with the Yankees. That kind of production puts a player in the MVP conversation—comfortably.

Yet even now, with “only” a 150 wRC+, he remains a force that alters how opposing teams game-plan their pitching. You don’t pitch to Soto; you survive him.

The difference is the results, not the process

If you’ve been watching closely, Soto’s approach has never wavered. His plate discipline remains pristine. His eye? Laser-sharp. His power? Ever-present.

Baseball can be cruel to hitters who do everything right and still see their efforts end in outs. But regression works both ways, and in Soto’s case, the pendulum was bound to swing.

Now, those scorching line drives are falling in. Some are clearing fences. The production has caught up with the process, and the result is something every Mets fan has been waiting to witness: the full Juan Soto experience.

Like gravity, Juan Soto always comes back down—just to rise again

Watching Soto rise feels a bit like watching the tide: it’s predictable, unstoppable, and powerful. Even when it ebbs, you know the flow will return. And when it does, it swallows everything in its path.

Over the past few weeks, the league is being pulled back into that current.

Three home runs in his last two games. That second spot in the Mets’ lineup is no longer just a productive spot—it’s a war zone for pitchers.

His swagger is back, his swing as smooth as silk, his stare as sharp as ever.

Mets fans know what they have. And the rest of the league knows what’s coming.

