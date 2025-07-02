Mets’ superstar is named an All-Star Game starter for the first time since landing in New York

Francisco Lindor has waited four long seasons to hear these words while wearing a New York Mets uniform: All-Star starter.

It’s more than just a title—it’s validation. A nod from the baseball world that Lindor is still among the game’s elite.

Since arriving in Queens in 2021, Lindor has carried both massive expectations and the emotional weight of a $341 million contract.

Now, he finally gets to carry something else: the honor of starting at shortstop in the 2025 All-Star Game for the National League.

Congratulations to @Lindor12BC on being named the NL starting shortstop for the 2025 All-Star Game! ? pic.twitter.com/hcsh90EXat — New York Mets (@Mets) July 2, 2025

Mets Star Earns Long-Deserved Recognition

Lindor will line up next to Freddie Freeman, Ketel Marte, and Manny Machado in the National League infield on July 15.

Full starters for the National League All-Star team:



C: Will Smith, LAD

1B: Freddie Freeman, LAD

2B: Ketel Marte, ARI

SS: Francisco Lindor, NYM

3B: Manny Machado, SDP

OF: Ronald Acuña Jr., ATL

OF: Kyle Tucker, CHC

OF: Pete Crow-Armstrong, CHC

DH: Shohei Ohtani, LAD — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 2, 2025

The 2025 Midsummer Classic will take place at Truist Park in Atlanta, and this time, Lindor’s name headlines the roster.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

This marks Lindor’s fifth career All-Star selection but his first as a Met—an overdue moment that carries special meaning.

He was voted in by MLB fans after a multi-phase process that saw him outduel fellow superstar Mookie Betts in the finals.

A Season of Quiet Excellence

Through 83 games, Lindor has quietly put together one of the most complete seasons of any shortstop in baseball.

He owns a 118 wRC+, 16 home runs, 13 stolen bases, and a 3.0 fWAR—all while battling nagging injuries in recent weeks.

That stat line projects to a six-win season, a number that could make him an MVP candidate in a few months if he manages to take it up a notch.

He’s been the Mets’ emotional backbone, balancing flair with focus, always present whether he’s scorching hot or ice-cold.

Past Snubs Make This Moment Sweeter

In 2023, Lindor didn’t even make the All-Star roster—snubbed as a reserve in favor of Arizona’s Geraldo Perdomo.

Last year, it was Trea Turner starting, while C.J. Abrams, Elly De La Cruz, and Betts grabbed backup nods.

For Mets fans, it felt like watching an artist get ignored because his brush strokes weren’t flashy enough.

This year, however, Lindor didn’t leave it up to the players or managers—he earned it through the fan vote, undeniably.

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Lindor’s Leadership Extends Beyond Stats

Statistically, Lindor has been rock-solid, but his leadership might be even more valuable than his bat or glove.

He’s embraced the responsibility of leading a Mets team that has weathered everything from injury woes to clubhouse shifts.

Teammates speak of him as the anchor, the guy who never lets the dugout sink when storms inevitably come.

That presence, mixed with elite on-field production, makes Lindor more than just a shortstop—he’s the heartbeat of this roster.

Queens Finally Gets Its All-Star Shortstop

Mets fans have waited years to see Lindor earn a starting All-Star nod in blue and orange, and now it’s finally reality.

He was brought to New York to be a franchise cornerstone, a cultural tone-setter, and a face of the game.

This selection is a reminder that, for all the ups and downs, Lindor has lived up to his immense billing.

Like a Broadway lead stepping into the spotlight after a long act of setting the stage, Lindor now gets his well-earned ovation.

