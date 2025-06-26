Mets superstar is finally taking over games and justifying every penny of his contract

The New York Mets walked onto the field Wednesday weighed down by a brutal 1–10 stretch that nearly torpedoed their season.

Losing 10 of 11 games isn’t just a slump—it’s a full-blown crisis, especially for a team built to contend like the Mets.

But when Juan Soto stepped up to the plate on Wednesday, it felt like the energy around this team finally shifted.

Soto launched two no-doubt home runs, snapping the losing streak and igniting a glimmer of hope for a struggling roster.

After a quiet start to the year, Soto is now thundering back into MVP form, reminding fans why he’s worth $765 million.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Soto’s June Is Something the Mets Have Never Seen Before

In June, Juan Soto has been more than great—he’s been historic, something even Mets lore hasn’t quite seen before.

Through just 24 days, Soto is slashing .325 with a 1.238 OPS, 10 home runs, 18 RBIs, 22 runs, and 23 walks.

According to Mets Muse, no player in franchise history has ever hit that trifecta in a single calendar month.

Juan Soto in June:



.325 AVG

1.238 OPS

10 HR

18 RBI

22 R

23 BB



First player in Mets history to post such home run, runs scored, and walk numbers together in a calendar month. pic.twitter.com/SJ2qwLRsuM — MetsMuse (@MetsMuse) June 26, 2025

His presence in the batter’s box is magnetic—pitchers know it, fans feel it, and the numbers scream it loudest.

It’s not just that Soto is hitting bombs; he’s controlling at-bats like a chess master thinking five moves ahead.

Power, Patience, and Swagger — The Full Soto Experience Is Here

The two solo shots on Wednesday brought Soto’s season OPS to .898, just a whisper away from the elite .900 mark.

That early-season version of Soto—the one struggling to find his rhythm—feels like a distant memory now.

He looks like the player the Mets envisioned when they backed the Brinks truck into his driveway last offseason.

The swing is looser, the takes more confident, and the results are cascading like dominoes in the Mets’ favor.

Baseball seasons are long, and momentum is fickle—but stars like Soto don’t stay quiet for long.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

A Bat Worth Every Penny, and Then Some

Soto now owns 19 home runs on the season, and if June is any sign, that number will balloon in short order.

More importantly, he’s putting up a 152 wRC+, a stat that weights his offensive production against league average.

That mark is eerily close to his career average of 158, meaning Juan Soto is officially back to being Juan Soto.

His resurgence feels like watching a storm roll in—you can’t stop it, and it’s going to change everything.

He’s not just producing; he’s commanding games, lifting a Mets team that desperately needed a jolt of life.

The Heartbeat of a Comeback?

No one player can fix a team overnight, but Soto’s brilliance could be the spark this Mets season needs.

Think of him like the engine of a luxury sports car—it might take time to warm up, but once it does, hold on tight.

Even in a lost stretch, his at-bats were must-watch; now they’re appointment television for fans hoping for a turnaround.

With Soto raking and the lineup waking up, the Mets’ path back to the NL East title isn’t so far-fetched after all.

One player won’t win you a pennant—but when that player is Juan Soto, he might just give you the belief to chase one.

