Mets get excellent news on injured designated hitter

The New York Mets have been searching for life at the bottom of their order—and Jesse Winker’s return may bring it.

After nearly two months on the shelf with a Grade 2 oblique strain, Winker is finally stepping back onto a baseball field.

Winker went down on May 4 against the St. Louis Cardinals, clutching his side in visible discomfort as Mets fans held their breath.

A six-to-eight-week recovery timeline was the initial projection, but the process dragged longer than many had hoped.

Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images

By mid-June, manager Carlos Mendoza tempered expectations, saying Winker was still “weeks away” from returning to game action.

But in a welcome surprise, that timetable appears to have accelerated. Winker is set to begin a rehab assignment this weekend.

Jesse Winker (oblique) is slated to begin a minor league rehab assignment as a DH by the end of this weekend. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) June 24, 2025

A Rehab Assignment in the Horizon

According to MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo, Winker will serve as designated hitter for the Mets’ minor league affiliates during rehab.

This is encouraging news for a lineup that’s lacked depth and steadiness at the plate, especially from its bench and DH spots.

Though Winker wasn’t posting All-Star numbers, his 103 wRC+ made him a reliable contributor on the strong side of a platoon.

The Mets have missed that steadiness—particularly when forced to lean on players like Jared Young far more than anticipated.

Young has shown flashes, but his 78 wRC+ underscores why he’s best suited for a limited role, or organizational depth, rather than regular at-bats.

Winker Could Reinforce the Bottom of the Mets Lineup

Without Winker, the Mets’ bottom third has often looked like a tire spinning in mud—loud at times, but going nowhere.

That’s why even a league-average bat like Winker’s feels like a stabilizing force, not just a reinforcement.

At his best, Winker brings quality at-bats, patience, and sneaky pop—attributes the Mets’ current DH platoon has lacked.

While his glove isn’t gold-caliber, his ability to get on base and work counts gives pitchers less room for error.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Turning a Corner

It appears Winker turned the corner health-wise around mid-June, even if it took a few weeks to receive medical clearance.

Now that he’s officially been greenlit for minor league games, a return to the big-league roster doesn’t seem far off.

The team doesn’t expect him to need an extended rehab stint—just enough to find rhythm and avoid re-injury setbacks.

Assuming no hiccups, Winker could rejoin the Mets in early July—potentially just ahead of the All-Star break.

If he can stay healthy and productive, Winker may help the Mets build offensive continuity through the dog days of summer.

He’s not a savior, but on this roster, he doesn’t have to be—he just needs to give the lineup breathing room again.

Think of Winker like a solid backup generator: no one’s building a house around it, but you sure miss it when the power’s out.

With the Mets still clinging to divisional hopes, even small upgrades like Winker’s return could ripple meaningfully in the standings.

