Mets designate two lefties for assignment in bullpen shake-up

Desperation often breeds bold decisions, and the New York Mets are in no position to play it safe anymore.

In the wake of yet another bullpen meltdown—this time a deflating collapse against the Atlanta Braves—the Mets made a surprising and aggressive move.

Right-hander Jonathan Pintaro has been called up directly from Double-A, skipping Triple-A entirely.

The team confirmed the transaction Wednesday via X, sending a clear message that changes are no longer optional—they’re urgent.

DFA Wave Sweeps Through Mets Bullpen

To make room, the Mets designated both José Castillo and Richard Lovelady for assignment. The two lefties, once viewed as possible depth pieces, are now off the roster entirely.

MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo summed it up bluntly on X: “The Mets just DFA’d both left-handed relievers on their active roster… Pintaro and Brandon Waddell are up.”

It’s a shake-up that speaks volumes. New York’s bullpen has ranked among the league’s worst this month, a revolving door of inefficiency and missed locations.

Castillo Flashes, Then Fizzles

Castillo showed flashes of promise early on but unraveled quickly. His final act came Tuesday night, when he allowed two earned runs without recording a single out.

Across his last four outings, Castillo pitched just 2.2 innings, allowing eight hits and a walk. His ERA ballooned to 5.60 over 17.2 innings, erasing any early optimism.

The left-hander’s struggles mirrored the Mets’ larger bullpen crisis—brief promise, quickly doused by unreliability.

Lovelady’s Short, Shaky Stint Ends

Lovelady barely had time to unpack before his number was up. In just 1.2 innings of work, he gave up two runs and issued two walks.

Though the Mets recently acquired him as a potential Band-Aid, he never found his footing. His departure was abrupt but unsurprising.

Whether either lefty makes it back to Triple-A Syracuse depends on waivers and their willingness to accept an assignment if unclaimed.

Pintaro’s Sudden Shot at the Show

Now all eyes turn to Jonathan Pintaro, the 27-year-old righty with a powerful arm and an unconventional path.

Pintaro wasn’t drafted out of college. He fought his way through the independent leagues before catching the Mets’ eye. At Double-A Binghamton, he earned a 3.40 ERA over 42.1 innings, striking out 57 while walking just 15.

He’s a strike-thrower with sharp stuff and fearlessness—something the current bullpen has sorely lacked.

Mets Hope Pintaro Can Inject Life Into Ailing Pen

Skipping Triple-A isn’t common, but the Mets clearly think Pintaro can handle the pressure. They need someone—anyone—who can consistently get outs.

Think of it like calling up a fireman from a local station to handle a blaze in Manhattan. It’s risky, sure, but when the house is already on fire, you don’t have the luxury of waiting for reinforcements.

Waddell Gets Another Chance

Alongside Pintaro, Brandon Waddell returns to the big league roster. The lefty has held his own in limited action, with a 3.38 ERA across 10.2 innings.

Waddell might not be a long-term answer, but the Mets are hoping he can bridge innings, especially with the starting rotation being stretched thin.

His return provides balance, though the spotlight will understandably shine brighter on Pintaro’s debut.

The Bigger Picture: Bullpen Still a Problem

This bullpen overhaul was reactive—but necessary. Over the last two weeks, Mets relievers have routinely unraveled late in games, sabotaging otherwise winnable contests.

Manager Carlos Mendoza is clearly trying to send a message: perform, or pack your bags. It’s a harsh reality, but the Mets are running out of time to steady their season.

If Pintaro thrives, it could be a rare bright spot in a bullpen storyline that’s been mostly doom and gloom.

