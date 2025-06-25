Mets find a silver lining in the middle of worst stretch of the season

The New York Mets were once cruising, their five-and-a-half-game lead in the NL East feeling like a promise fulfilled on June 12.

Now, just a few days later, that lead is gone. They trail by 1.5 games and look like a team spinning its tires in quicksand.

Since June 12, nearly everything has gone wrong. The Mets have dropped 10 of their last 11, erasing all their early momentum.

The bottom of the order has gone silent, the middle of the lineup has gone cold, and the bullpen has completely melted down.

Injuries haven’t helped. Kodai Senga and Tylor Megill both hit the IL, leaving a gaping hole in the starting rotation.

Paul Blackburn stepped up for one spot, but the Mets still needed another arm. Enter Frankie Montas—whether ready or not.

Frankie Montas Defies Expectations

When Montas was first floated as a candidate, expectations were painfully low. His rehab numbers bordered on disastrous.

In six minor league starts, Montas posted a grotesque 12.05 ERA, struggling with command, velocity, and rhythm.

Fans groaned at the news of his promotion. Could the Mets really trust someone who looked so broken just a week ago?

But baseball is a sport of second chances and unexpected turns. And on Tuesday, Montas offered both in five electric innings.

Facing the division-rival Atlanta Braves, Montas flipped the narrative, silencing bats and skeptics in equal measure.

He tossed five shutout innings, allowing just three hits while walking three and striking out five on 80 efficient pitches.

Hard for the Mets to ask much more from Frankie Montas in his debut. His final line:



5 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K, 80 pitches



Remember, this is a guy who had a 12.05 ERA on rehab. He threw five different pitches and hit 98 mph multiple times, all in mid-90s heat. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) June 25, 2025

A Performance That Felt Like Redemption

Montas’ fastball sat in the mid-90s and touched 98 multiple times—proof that the arm strength is fully back.

But more than just gas, he mixed in five different pitches and used his signature splitter to keep hitters guessing.

What stood out most was his poise. He worked quickly, stayed in command, and looked nothing like the guy from Triple-A.

It’s rare for a player to change the entire mood of a clubhouse in just five innings, but Montas might’ve done just that.

The Mets didn’t win Tuesday, but Montas gave them something far more important: a reason to hope amid all the chaos.

A Silver Lining in a Bleak Stretch

Baseball seasons are marathons, not sprints, and the Mets are clearly in one of those grueling uphill miles.

But Montas’ return felt like a water station on that climb—refreshing, unexpected, and exactly what the team needed.

Manager Carlos Mendoza praised his composure, noting how Montas looked like a veteran even under pressure.

For a rotation starving for stability, Montas could quickly become a cornerstone, assuming his body holds up.

And with Senga and Megill out for the foreseeable future, Montas’ importance can’t be overstated.

Moving Forward With Renewed Faith

Of course, one great start doesn’t guarantee a season turnaround. Montas still has to prove he can be consistent.

But what he showed Tuesday wasn’t just a flash in the pan—it was a reminder of the ace-level talent still inside him.

When he’s right, Montas can dominate any lineup, and the Braves are no slouch. That he silenced them was no small feat.

He looked like the pitcher the Mets once envisioned when they signed him to a two-year, $34 million deal in the offseason.

Tuesday was just the beginning. But for a team that’s taken more body blows than they can count, it was one they desperately needed.

