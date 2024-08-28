Mets superstar infielder wins NL Player of the Week

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

New York Mets superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor was named the most recent National League player of the week for his body of work between Aug. 18 and Aug. 25.

Lindor was instrumental in the Mets Earning a 4-2 record during that mid-August span. The Dominican standout infielder hit three home runs and stole one base with a show-worthy 1.180 OPS.

Mets: Francisco Lindor takes home NL Player of the Week

For his exemplary play, Lindor was given the league’s top weekly honor, which was announced by the Mets on their official X account, as was relayed by Ricky Keeler of New York Mets on SI. Moreover, Keeler contextualized the dominance that Lindor has put on display throughout the entire month, which culminated in his torrid stretch, saying this about where the 30-year-old has ranked among the best sluggers in the National League across several statistical categories:

“August in general has been a great month for Lindor. He has the most hits of any player in the National League (33), is fourth in batting average (.333), seventh in slugging percentage (.576), and eighth in on-base percentage (.377) and .OPS (.953).”

Congratulations to @lindor12bc on being named the NL Player of the Week! ? pic.twitter.com/6Pwrt1AFpS — New York Mets (@Mets) August 26, 2024

Lindor has helped the Mets win while building an MVP case

In recent weeks, the 5–11 righty talent has emerged as a serious NL MVP candidate behind frontrunner Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers. His recent seven-game stretch further exemplified why he is such a valuable part of the Mets’ operation and among the game’s best, not only at shortstop, but regardless of position. His body of work in the middle of August helped him solidify his current WAR which sits at 5.9. Further, Lindor, who is a member of the illustrious 30–30 club, could find himself etched into the history books once more as he needs five more stolen bases and three more home runs in order to gain entry into the club again for the 2024 campaign.

Though Lindor may not catch Ohtani for the MVP award this time around, he has done much to make a case for being awarded the fourth Silver Slugger award of his career as well as placement on one of the All-MLB teams, and looks to be a driving force for New York as they strive for a playoff berth and potential dark horse World Series run.