Mets struck gold with elite defensive outfielder displaying newfound plate discipline

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Mets may have found themselves an under-the-radar weapon with the addition of 29-year-old outfielder Jose Siri. Known primarily for his elite defense, Siri brings a skill set that could quietly become an asset for manager Carlos Mendoza.

Power in Small Doses

Siri signed a one-year, $2.4 million deal to avoid arbitration, and while his offensive game has never been his calling card, he does provide some intriguing power. Last season with the Tampa Bay Rays, Siri hit just .187/.255/.366, but managed to slug 18 home runs with 47 RBIs. The year prior, he belted 25 homers in just 101 games, proving he can go on power streaks when things click at the plate.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

His approach is the definition of feast or famine. He sells out for home runs, striking out frequently, but when he makes contact, the ball tends to leave the yard. That kind of boom-or-bust offensive style isn’t ideal for an everyday role, but it makes him a valuable bench weapon who can change a game with one swing.

A Different Look at the Plate

While Siri’s power is well-documented, what’s caught Mendoza’s attention this spring is his plate discipline. Through four games, Siri has hit .250/.455/1.000 with two home runs and four RBIs. More importantly, he’s showing improved patience at the plate, working deeper counts and drawing walks—an element of his game that’s been largely missing in past seasons.

“I like how he’s controlling the strike zone,” Mendoza said. “We saw that ball that he hit, but that 3-2 walk, that’s some of the things we’re looking at. The chase, the swing and miss. He’s having a plan, coming up to the plate with an approach, and he’s executing it. He’s coming up with a nice routine pregame. Those things are important.”

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

If Siri can continue to refine his approach, his offensive game may take a step forward. His speed and athleticism already make him a threat on the bases, and any improvements in his on-base percentage would make him far more than just a defensive replacement.

Elite Defensive Value the Mets Can Deploy

Even if Siri’s offense remains streaky, his glove will be his ticket to playing time. He is a Gold Glove-caliber outfielder, capable of locking down center field and making highlight-reel plays on a routine basis. With the Mets outfield looking crowded, Siri’s ability to come off the bench and provide shutdown defense late in games makes him an invaluable depth piece.

If nothing else, Siri gives the Mets a unique player who can change a game with either his bat or his glove. His power can show up at any time, and his defensive abilities could make the difference in tight games. With a smart approach from the coaching staff, Siri could become an impact player in the right situations.

