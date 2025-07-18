Mets struck gold with $38 million pitching investment

Sometimes, the best moves in baseball aren’t the flashiest—they’re the bold bets no one saw coming.

The New York Mets, known for swinging big, instead made one of the offseason’s most creative and effective gambles by turning Clay Holmes, a longtime reliever, into a full-time starter.

While top arms like Corbin Burnes, Max Fried, and Blake Snell signed deals north of $180 million, Holmes came in at a modest $38 million.

But now, more than halfway through the 2025 season, it’s Holmes—not one of those nine-figure arms—who might be offering the best value of them all.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A Bold Vision Turns into a Breakthrough

The move was far from conventional. Holmes had not started a major league game since 2018, spending almost his entire career out of the bullpen.

But the Mets, under the vision of David Stearns, saw something others didn’t: a foundation they could build on.

Holmes embraced the challenge, reshaping his body and repertoire to handle the grind of a full starter’s workload. It wasn’t just a role change—it was a full career transformation.

Expanding the Arsenal, Extending the Impact

To make the leap, Holmes added a changeup and cutter to his mix. Those two pitches complemented his already solid sinker, sweeper, slider, and four-seamer. He didn’t just survive; he evolved.

Now armed with six pitches, Holmes keeps hitters guessing deep into games. He’s gone from a one-inning specialist to someone capable of throwing six or seven strong frames, a transformation that rarely works—but when it does, it’s special.

The Mets Rotation: Battered but Not Broken

Injuries have ravaged the Mets’ rotation. Frankie Montas, Sean Manaea, and Paul Blackburn all began the season on the injured list. Then Griffin Canning went down, leaving a vacuum atop the starting staff.

Through it all, Clay Holmes has been the constant. His 103.1 innings and 3.31 ERA aren’t just impressive—they’ve been essential to keeping the team afloat during turbulent times.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

$38 Million Well Spent

Holmes has made 19 starts and looks like a legitimate middle-of-the-rotation arm, maybe even better on some nights.

Compare that to the bloated contracts handed to other starters this offseason, and it’s clear the Mets got a steal.

Even Manaea, Holmes’ own teammate, required nearly double the investment at $75 million. Yet it’s Holmes who’s been the healthier, more consistent presence.

Creativity and Courage at the Front Office Level

Credit where it’s due: David Stearns took a leap of faith. Not every executive would convert a reliever into a starter and give him real innings.

It’s the kind of outside-the-box thinking that separates good front offices from great ones.

Like turning a utility knife into a precision instrument, the Mets didn’t just find a pitcher—they redefined one. That kind of vision is priceless, especially when it keeps your season from unraveling.

More Than Just Numbers—A Tone Setter

Beyond the ERA and innings, Holmes brings something else: resilience. He’s helped set the tone for a Mets team that’s had to scrap and claw through injuries and adversity.

He might not make headlines like Fried, but his value is written in grit, not just WAR. There’s a calming presence in knowing the ball is in steady hands every fifth day.

READ MORE: Mets are reportedly ‘frontrunners’ in race for Pirates star pitcher