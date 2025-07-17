Mets are reportedly ‘frontrunners’ in race for Pirates star pitcher

With their playoff hopes increasing every day, the New York Mets may be turning to Mitch Keller for stability.

New York’s rotation looks strong on the surface, but behind the numbers lies a worrisome truth: depth is paper-thin.

Injuries to arms like Griffin Canning and Tylor Megill have left the Mets stretched thin, even if the unit as a whole has done a commendable job all year.

There are plenty of names in the organization, but trust is earned—not given—and many are just too raw or unproven.

That’s why the front office has reportedly zeroed in on Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller ahead of the July 31 deadline.

Why Mitch Keller Makes Sense for New York

Keller isn’t just another mid-rotation guy; he’s become the 1B to Paul Skenes’ 1A in Pittsburgh’s rotation with a 3.48 ERA over 119 innings.

He doesn’t light up the radar like Spencer Strider or Gerrit Cole, but Keller brings something equally valuable: consistency.

Every fifth day, he takes the ball and gives the bullpen a break—something the Mets desperately need heading into August.

With 92 strikeouts so far, Keller isn’t a high-octane strikeout machine, but there’s untapped upside beneath the surface.

He’s already proven he can handle a heavy workload, and New York believes it can help him reach another level entirely.

Mets Reportedly Leading the Race

According to Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Mets are viewed as the frontrunner for Keller’s services.

While teams like the Yankees and other contenders have checked in, none seem as engaged as the Mets at this point.

Hiles, who covers the Pirates closely, suggested the Mets have done more legwork than anyone else pursuing the righty.

This isn’t just smoke—there appears to be real fire behind the Mets’ interest as the deadline draws near.

What Keller Would Add to the Rotation

The Mets’ starting five has been excellent when healthy, but innings eaters are a rare and crucial commodity these days.

Too often, New York has leaned heavily on its bullpen after four or five innings—something that doesn’t hold up in October.

Keller offers exactly what they’re missing: a durable, high-floor starter who can quietly stack quality starts every outing.

Imagine the Mets’ rotation as a well-tuned orchestra; Keller would be the dependable metronome that keeps the tempo steady.

Adding him wouldn’t just be about performance—it would send a message that the Mets are serious about contending in 2025.

The Price Tag and the Pirates’ Dilemma

Pittsburgh, for their part, faces a classic small-market conundrum: trade a top arm now or risk losing him for less later.

Keller isn’t a free agent this year, which means the Pirates don’t have to move him—but they might never have a better offer.

For the Mets, that means prospects—likely some combination of upper-minors talent and controllable MLB pieces.

Will New York be willing to part with a name like Luisangel Acuña, Jett Williams, or Christian Scott to get it done?

That remains the million-dollar question, and one that will shape the rest of the Mets’ 2025 trajectory.

All Eyes on Queens

The clock is ticking, and the Mets are nearing a pivotal decision point—go all-in, or let the window drift further open.

They’ve already shown interest in outfielders and relievers, but Keller could be the swing that ties it all together.

Like plugging a leak in a dam, this move isn’t just about numbers—it’s about stabilizing the entire operation down the stretch.

If the Mets truly believe in this core, then adding Mitch Keller might be their boldest, smartest bet yet.

Sometimes, it only takes one move to shift the narrative—and Keller could be that spark for Queens.

