Mets could be darkhorse candidates in race for top American League reliever

The New York Mets are running out of healthy arms — and fast. Their bullpen, once a strength, has turned into a glaring concern.

Injuries have ripped through the relief corps like a late-summer thunderstorm, leaving Dedniel Núñez, A.J. Minter, and Danny Young all out for the season.

Others like Jose Butto and Brooks Raley are battling to return, but help isn’t arriving soon enough. With a playoff push looming, New York needs reinforcements — badly.

The Mets have made one thing clear: they intend to be buyers at this year’s trade deadline. The only mystery is how bold they’ll get.

Their search for bullpen upgrades could lead them to an unlikely target: Cleveland Guardians All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase.

Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

Clase Could Be the Crown Jewel of the Deadline

The Guardians, sitting at a disappointing 46-49 after last season’s ALCS run, might need to shake things up to reboot.

Emmanuel Clase isn’t just another closer — he’s one of the most electric arms in baseball, with a 100-mph cutter and a near-flawless track record.

While Cleveland doesn’t need to trade him, they badly need offense. Clase could be their best ticket to impact bats.

According to former GM Jim Bowden, the Mets are one of a few teams with the talent to pull off a Clase blockbuster.

The Phillies, Mets, and Tigers have the assets to trade for Emmanuel Clase if the Guardians make him available, says @JimBowdenGM.



"I think he's more likely to go to Philly or the Mets than the Tigers." — Mets Batflip (@metsbatflip1) July 17, 2025

“The Phillies, Mets, and Tigers have the assets to trade for Emmanuel Clase,” Bowden recently told The Athletic.

He added that Clase is “more likely” to land in Philadelphia or New York than in Detroit — Cleveland’s division rival.

That preference gives the Mets a legitimate shot to pounce, especially if the Guardians get serious about retooling.

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

A Tough Start, But Clase Is Heating Up

Clase’s 2025 campaign started off bumpy, and some wondered if last year’s dominance was a fluke. The numbers say otherwise.

Through 43.1 innings, Clase has rebounded with a 2.91 ERA — far from his absurd 0.61 ERA last season, but still elite.

More importantly, his cutter has regained its bite, and he’s starting to look like the guy who shattered Cleveland’s saves record.

Pairing Clase with Edwin Díaz — a fireballer himself — would create one of the most terrifying late-inning duos in baseball.

It’s the type of move that not only helps you close games, but intimidates opponents before the bullpen door even opens.

Think of it like basketball teams facing both Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen in crunch time — there’s just nowhere to go.

What the Mets Could Offer

To pry Clase loose, the Mets would need to give up more than spare parts. Cleveland won’t settle for anything less than impact.

Fortunately, New York has some intriguing young hitters who could fit what the Guardians need — namely power and versatility.

Names like Luisangel Acuña, Ryan Clifford, or Jett Williams could enter the conversation if the Mets get truly aggressive.

Maybe even Brett Baty or Ronny Mauricio enter the conversation.

That kind of deal would sting, but adding Clase would instantly transform the Mets’ bullpen from patchwork to powerhouse.

The bigger question is: would Steve Cohen’s front office risk a top prospect or a young MLB hitter for a reliever, even one as dominant as Clase?

A Deal That Could Shock the League

The Mets have flirted with bold deadline moves before, but landing Emmanuel Clase would be a thunderclap across baseball.

It would signal not just a desire to contend, but a belief that 2025 isn’t just about making the playoffs — it’s about winning it all.

Clase’s availability depends entirely on how Cleveland plays over the next two weeks. If they fade, the phones could start ringing.

New York will be ready, watching closely, and hoping their assets are enough to lure away one of the game’s best closers.

Clase could be the difference between a Wild Card berth and a deep October run — and that’s a gamble worth considering.

