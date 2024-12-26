Mets still a favorite to land game-changing free agent infielder

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The New York Mets’ chances to land star third baseman Alex Bregman remain strong.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that Bregman to the Mets is still a great fit and likely landing spot for him, but also included two other ball clubs from the American League as strong suitors, saying:

“You know what, I’m not gonna rule out Bregman to the Mets at this point. I think they do like him very much. Vientos would then go to first. Possible. Can’t rule it out. I mean, the guy’s a gamer,” Heyman said before mentioning the New York Yankees with a disclaimer including their rounded roster and payroll.

Heyman then continued by saying:

“The Mets, who knows what their limit is? Maybe they go for Bregman? I don’t know if they pivot from Alonso. Right now I think they’re looking at Alonso, I don’t know how close they are with Alonso. We’re gonna get to Alonso next. Bregman, I still think the best opportunities are the Red Sox and the Tigers.”

Bregman is one of the top free agents remaining

Bregman is one of the best remaining players on the market, regardless of position. The former two-time World Series champion would bring power hitting to the Mets’ order, and top-of-the-line defense to their hot corner, as proven by his Gold Glove Award-winning campaign from 2024, where he led the MLB with 103 putouts and American League with 242 assists, 23 double plays turned and a .972 fielding percentage for the Houston Astros.

Should Steve Cohen opt to bring the New Mexico native on board, he’d take over the third base slot while last season’s starting 3B Mark Vientos would likely move to first in Alonso’s stead. Bregman, Lindor, and second baseman Jeff McNeil would form one of the most formidable infield units in the Majors, with stout support from Vientos as the Mets look to advance past the NCLS from a season ago, reach and come away with a World Series win in 2025.