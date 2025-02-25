Mets’ starting rotation is hanging on by a thread

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Mets came into spring training knowing they were rolling the dice with their starting rotation, and the early results aren’t promising. Injuries are already piling up, forcing them to rely on depth pieces and unproven arms before the season even begins.

Sean Manaea’s Injury Adds to the Pile

On Monday, the Mets announced that recently extended left-hander Sean Manaea suffered a muscle strain that could sideline him for several weeks. While the expectation is that it won’t be a long-term issue, it’s another significant hit to an already vulnerable pitching staff.

Manaea was expected to slot in as the team’s No. 2 starter after signing a three-year, $75 million deal this offseason. He had a strong 2024 campaign, throwing 181.2 innings with a 3.47 ERA, but his track record of inconsistency makes any disruption to his rhythm concerning.

Frankie Montas Already Sidelined

Even before Manaea went down, the Mets were already in rough shape. Frankie Montas, who signed a two-year, $34 million deal this offseason, suffered a high-grade lat strain that will likely keep him out for months. Losing two of their top projected starters before Opening Day is less than ideal, especially when depth was already a concern.

Relying on Senga and a Makeshift Rotation

Right now, the Mets are leaning on Kodai Senga as their ace, but that comes with risks as well. Senga managed just 5.1 innings last year due to injury, and expecting him to handle a full workload right away is optimistic at best.

Beyond him, former Yankees reliever Clay Holmes is attempting a transition into the starting rotation. The Mets are hopeful, but there’s no guarantee he can handle a full-season workload as a starter.

That leaves Tylor Megill, Paul Blackburn, and Griffin Canning to round out the rotation. None of them scream frontline potential, meaning the Mets are in survival mode until reinforcements arrive.

What’s Next?

If things go from bad to worse, the Mets could explore bringing back Jose Quintana as a stopgap solution. They could also dip into the trade market for a more reliable option, but after blowing past the final luxury tax threshold with Pete Alonso’s extension, the front office seems hesitant to take on more significant payroll.

For now, it’s about holding the rotation together with whatever arms they have available. But if injuries keep piling up, the Mets may have no choice but to make a move sooner rather than later.