Mets starter wows everyone in spring training with newfound velocity

Kodai Senga might not have the official title of an ace, but in the New York Mets‘ world, he’s as close as it gets. When he debuted in 2023, he carved up hitters with a wicked arsenal, finishing with a 2.98 ERA and 202 strikeouts. But instead of building on that momentum in 2024, he spent most of the season in the trainer’s room, making just one start due to a slew of injuries.

A Healthy Senga Is Brimming With Upside

Even when he returned in the postseason as a reliever, it was clear he wasn’t quite himself. A mix of shoulder, calf, and triceps issues had dulled his edge, sapping both his velocity and command. He could still get outs, but it didn’t come easy.

Fast forward to now, and the tone has completely changed. Senga recently shared that he’s felt good since January, and his latest throwing session backed up those words with action. He faced live batters on Saturday, and if there were any lingering concerns, they likely evaporated the moment the radar gun flashed 96 mph.

Mets insider Anthony DiComo posted on X, “Kodai Senga was up to 96 mph during an inning of live batting practice this afternoon. ‘It was just effortless,’ Carlos Mendoza said.” That’s not just encouraging—it’s a sign that Senga is back to being the pitcher who gave hitters nightmares as a rookie.

The Mets Are Counting On Senga

Velocity is only part of the equation, but seeing Senga already hitting his peak numbers this early in the year is a great sign. Now, it’s about maintaining that for five or six innings every start and sharpening his command so that he can truly dominate again.

The Mets have made it clear that they’ll be rolling with a six-man rotation if Senga is fully healthy. At this point, there’s no reason to believe he won’t be ready to go. The Mets need their ace, and all signs point to Senga stepping up to fill that role once again.