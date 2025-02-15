Mets star closer discusses potential 2025 opt-out decision

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Before the 2023 season, the New York Mets locked up their dominant closer Edwin Diaz with a five-year, $102 million contract. The deal was historic for a reliever, reflecting just how electrifying Diaz had been on the mound. But within the fine print lies an interesting wrinkle: an opt-out clause following the 2025 season. This small detail could turn into a major storyline depending on how things unfold.

The Power and Risk of Opt-Outs

We’ve seen this play out before in Major League Baseball. Some players masterfully use opt-outs as a bargaining chip, leveraging strong seasons into even bigger paydays. Others, like Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, have seen the strategy backfire when circumstances don’t play out as planned. For Diaz, speculation is already bubbling.

Diaz Loves New York—For Now

As of now, the hard-throwing right-hander isn’t tipping his hand. He remains focused on the Mets and seems genuinely happy in New York. When asked about his opt-out, Diaz didn’t shut the door on either possibility, acknowledging that the conversation would come with his agent when the time is right.

“That’s something I gotta look at after the season with my agent, see where we’re at and make a decision,” Diaz told Newsday’s Tim Healey, per SNY. “Right now, I’m not thinking about that. I want to help this team win. I love this team. I want to stay here because I love the team, I love the coaches, I love the ownership, I love everyone. I feel really good right here.”

The passion is evident, but the reality remains: if he returns to peak form, the allure of another big payday could be too tempting to ignore.

A Return to Form Could Change Everything

After missing the entire 2023 season due to a bizarre knee injury sustained during the World Baseball Classic, Diaz had some ups and downs in 2024. A 3.52 ERA and seven blown saves weren’t exactly what Mets fans were hoping for from their star closer, but he finished the season strong. If he can shake off the rust and re-establish himself as one of baseball’s premier late-inning weapons, the market will surely take notice.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

So, what happens next? Will Diaz stick around in Queens, or will he take his unhittable slider elsewhere? It all depends on how the next two seasons unfold. If he dominates, the opt-out becomes a powerful tool. If he struggles, staying put might be the safer play. The ball is in his court—or, in this case, his glove.