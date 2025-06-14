Mets’ starter struggles badly in recent rehab start

It only takes one thread to unravel the whole sweater.

For the New York Mets, that thread might just be Kodai Senga’s hamstring.

The ace was doing what aces do — boasting one of the league’s best ERAs and anchoring a rotation that, on the surface, seemed sturdy.

But with one wrong step, a wave of uncertainty has crashed over Citi Field. What once looked like a sustainable pitching staff now is going through some uncertainty.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Senga’s absence casts a long shadow

Senga’s injury stings for reasons beyond statistics. He was the emotional and competitive pulse of the Mets’ rotation, delivering elite performances while establishing himself as a bona fide frontline starter.

His sudden exit from the rotation, due to a hamstring strain, does more than just remove a top arm—it forces a reshuffling of the entire pitching infrastructure.

Yes, Paul Blackburn has made his return, shaking off knee troubles to bolster the unit. But one step forward doesn’t mask two steps back.

Senga’s injury casts a spotlight on an uncomfortable truth: the Mets’ rotation depth, once praised, now hangs in a delicate balance.

Montas is trending in the wrong direction

Enter Frankie Montas, who was supposed to be a safety net, a next-man-up with upside. Unfortunately, that net is full of holes.

Montas’ most recent outing in Triple-A Syracuse on Friday was disastrous by every measure. He lasted just 1.2 innings, surrendering seven hits, eight earned runs, one walk, and a home run on 53 pitches.

Frankie Montas' final line for Triple-A Syracuse tonight:



1.2 IP, 7 H, 8 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 HR (53 pitches) pic.twitter.com/GkNTVv2Cki — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) June 13, 2025

As SNY reported, the numbers aren’t just bad—they’re demoralizing.

Over five rehab starts, the line doesn’t get any prettier. He pitched 4.1 innings in High-A with an 8.31 ERA, and in three Syracuse starts, has posted a shocking 15.43 ERA over 9.1 innings.

These aren’t the numbers of a pitcher knocking on the door. They’re the numbers of someone looking for the door.

Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No easy answers as timing forces Mets’ hand

The timing of it all couldn’t be worse. With Senga on the shelf, Montas is one of the few internal options left, regardless of how underwhelming his performance has been.

The Mets likely envisioned giving Montas more time to find his form at the minor league level—but that luxury may no longer exist.

Despite his struggles, Montas remains a financial and emotional investment. The Mets didn’t sign him this offseason expecting him to dominate Triple-A; they hoped he’d be ready to contribute meaningfully in the big leagues.

Injuries derailed that plan early, but now urgency is driving decision-making more than optimism.

Sean Manaea’s eventual return from injury may provide a lift, but like Montas, he remains a question mark in the short term. Neither are ready now, and the Mets can’t afford to wait too long.

Best-case scenario still comes with risk

The hope is that Montas can rediscover his 2019 or 2021 form—when he was healthy and capable of keeping his ERA in the 2.00s or 3.00s.

That version of Montas doesn’t need to dominate, just keep the Mets competitive every fifth day. But even that hope comes with significant risk.

Montas has been injury-prone throughout his career. His current rehab stats don’t scream readiness. And yet, he might still be the Mets’ best internal option while Senga heals.

It’s like being stranded on a lifeboat and spotting land in the distance—you know it’s your best chance, but getting there might not be pretty.

