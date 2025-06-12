Mets ace will be placed on the injured list with hamstring injury

In the sixth inning of a game the New York Mets eventually won, their ace Kodai Senga lunged toward first base to catch a high throw from Pete Alonso.

What followed was a grimace, a fall, and a hush that swept through the crowd like a winter gust through Citi Field in June.

Here’s the play that caused Senga to leave today’s game pic.twitter.com/KoW2v4NdQs — Metsmerized Online (@Metsmerized) June 12, 2025

The sight of Senga grabbing his hamstring while writhing on the dirt said it all.

Mets’ ace crumbles mid-game: A quiet Citi Field says it all

The mood turned immediately when Senga stayed down after the awkward fall. Teammates and trainers surrounded him, unsure if it was hope or denial in their eyes.

He eventually walked off under his own power, but the silence lingered.

Manager Carlos Mendoza later confirmed what no Mets fan wanted to hear: a hamstring strain, and a trip to the injured list.

Carlos Mendoza says that Kodai Senga will go on the IL with a hamstring strain.



Senga will receive an MRI tomorrow to see the severity of the injury. pic.twitter.com/M9dUBIO6YW — SNY (@SNYtv) June 12, 2025

For now, no one knows whether the ace will be gone for weeks or for months. What we do know is that the MRI scheduled for Friday will carry far more weight than just imaging.

Senga’s brilliant 2025 adds sting to his latest setback

Senga’s 2024 campaign was marred by setbacks, capped off by only one regular-season start. So far in 2025, he’d been everything the Mets had hoped for and more.

With a dazzling 1.47 ERA across 73.2 innings, he had reclaimed his role as the team’s unquestioned ace.

His start on Thursday was vintage Kodai—5.2 scoreless innings, eluding bats with his wicked forkball, and giving his team another shot to win.

The timing of the injury couldn’t be more heartbreaking, especially given how he had finally stayed healthy long enough to shine.

Mendoza, Mets forced to pivot

Carlos Mendoza, trying to keep the tone positive after the game, didn’t mince words but offered a sliver of hope.

“He’ll be back. He’s a competitor,” Mendoza told reporters. “Sucks that he’s got to go through it again, but we’ll get him back.”

"He'll be back. He's a competitor. Sucks that he's got to go through it again, but we'll get him back."



Carlos Mendoza says he spoke with Kodai Senga after the game today: pic.twitter.com/yl5jgY1B36 — SNY (@SNYtv) June 12, 2025

The Mets, currently battling to stay atop the NL East, now face a massive challenge. Losing Senga isn’t just about numbers—it’s about tone, rhythm, and leadership.

When he’s on the mound, there’s a calm that ripples through the team like the steady beat of a drum. Without him, the rotation must piece itself together on the fly.

MRI looms large: Mets hope it brings good news with it

A baseball season is a lot like a symphony—each player an instrument contributing to harmony. When the violinist, your best performer, breaks a string mid-performance, the music halts. That’s the Mets without Kodai Senga right now.

The MRI on Friday will determine whether this is a short intermission or a long pause that could derail their 2025 rhythm.

If it’s just a tweak, fans might breathe easy. If not, trade deadline strategies, rotation depth, and playoff hopes all get thrown into chaos.

Senga’s determination brings cautious optimism for Mets fans

Despite the uncertainty, one thing is clear—Kodai Senga is not someone who fades quietly. He battled through an injury-plagued 2024 and emerged stronger.

His 2025 was becoming a redemption arc, and even though this injury threatens to stall it, his mindset and Mendoza’s faith point toward a comeback.

But time is the enemy now. The Mets must tread water until their ace returns—or learn how to swim without him.

