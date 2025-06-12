Mets woke up on Thursday with the best record in baseball — and they aren’t even fully healthy yet

In a season where excuses would’ve been easy, the New York Mets chose something far more difficult: excellence.

On a warm Wednesday night, the Mets shut out the Nationals 5-0 for their fifth consecutive win — but this one meant more. It wasn’t just another tally in the win column. It made them the best team in baseball by record.

Much like a symphony that keeps building with each new instrument, the Mets have added layers to their game — and it’s reaching a crescendo.

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Mets rise to the top of the MLB standings

With their latest win and Detroit’s loss, the Mets now own MLB’s best record at 44-24, half a game ahead of the Tigers.

It’s a staggering climb considering their opening-day injuries and other setbacks. Over their last 17 games, they’ve won 14 — a run of form that could ignite postseason dreams in June.

For a team that began the year with many question marks, New York has made a compelling statement.

Manager Carlos Mendoza holding it all together

Skipper Carlos Mendoza hasn’t just steadied the ship — he’s steered it into uncharted waters of success.

Mendoza has found the right tone with a roster full of personalities and injury setbacks. He’s mixed youthful energy with veteran savvy, crafting a team culture built on trust and tenacity.

He’s navigated injuries to key contributors, from starters to everyday hitters, with the calm of a seasoned general. Every button he’s pressed has worked.

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Injuries haven’t stopped them — they’ve revealed their strength

New York’s roster has been far from healthy, but that’s only made their success more impressive.

They began the season without three starting pitchers: Paul Blackburn, Sean Manaea, and Frankie Montas. That would normally tank a team’s playoff hopes — but not these Mets.

Then came more blows: lefty relievers Danny Young and A.J. Minter sidelined. Outfielder Jose Siri, a valuable offseason addition, went down. Jeff McNeil and Francisco Alvarez followed. The hits kept coming — but so did the wins.

Depth and creativity defining the Mets’ identity

This team hasn’t just survived the injuries — it’s thrived because of how they’ve responded.

Coaching, development, and strategy have filled the void. The bullpen has been a mosaic of creativity, mixing openers, piggybacks, and high-leverage matchups with surgical precision.

Meanwhile, the offense continues to be fueled by world-class sluggers and timely hitting. Young players stepping up, veterans leading, and a clubhouse that believes — it’s been a perfect storm of synergy.

Reinforcements on the way as the Mets look to get even better

Even with the league’s best record, the Mets might not have peaked yet. Help is on the way.

Blackburn has already returned to the rotation, while Montas and Manaea are in the minors ramping up. When those arms are ready, the Mets will be armed for a deeper run.

Add a smart move or two before the trade deadline, and this club could be frightening. Their rotation will be deeper. The bullpen could regain its lefty bite. And the lineup, already dangerous, could become relentless.

There’s no parade yet, but don’t be surprised if one’s being penciled in. The Mets are healthy, hungry, and rolling — and the rest of the league should be very, very concerned.

