Mets starter open to moving to bullpen if needed

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Tylor Megill has been a valuable arm to have around for the New York Mets this season. He has made 11 starts and pitched in 12 games in total maintaining a solid strikeout rate of 25.7 percent and a 4.95 ERA. If you consider his FIP is a much lower 3.79, you can see why he has been a key piece in the staff.

Could the Mets move Tylor Megill to the bullpen?

Megill knows that there are other quality pitchers on the Mets staff who are best suited for a starting role. Since he can be a solid reliever too, he is willing to switch roles to give his team the best chance to win.

With veteran starter Paul Blackburn set to return to the staff in the upcoming days, the Mets are probably sending Megill to the relief corps. Fortunately, he is a team player and has no issues with that potential decision.

Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

“I’ve pitched in the bullpen, started, it’s nothing new to me,” Megill told SNY. “If that’s what they want me to do, so be it. I want to help this team win. If that’s what I need to do, that’s what I’ll do.”

The Mets need a long man and Megill can perform in that role

The Mets rotation is actually peaking at the right time. The unit has three pitchers throwing their best ball of the season: Sean Manaea (3.35 ERA for the season), Luis Severino (3.84) and David Peterson (2.75). Those three are carrying the staff at the moment, and Jose Quintana (4.27) is a valued veteran presence and rotation stabilizer.

The Mets will have to make some tough decisions if Kodai Senga manages to return from his calf injury as a starter, but that would be on September 25 at the earliest.

For now, the Mets need a long-man type in their bullpen, and Megill, who conceded three earned runs in four frames in his last start, can certainly fit the bill.