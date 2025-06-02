Mets starter gets emotional ahead of return: ‘We didn’t know if I was ever going to throw again’

There are moments in sports when the scoreboard fades, and the story behind the jersey takes center stage. This is one of them.

On Monday night, in the bright California lights, Paul Blackburn will throw a pitch that almost never came to be.

That simple act—ball in hand, cleat on rubber—will be the culmination of months spent fighting both physical pain and emotional uncertainty. For Blackburn, it’s not just the start of a game; it’s a resurrection.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Mets face the Dodgers, baseball’s juggernaut, in tough road test

The New York Mets open a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers—arguably the most complete team in baseball right now.

It’s an exciting matchup on paper: the Mets have spent much of 2025 juggling injuries, role shifts, and moments that felt more like a drama script than a season schedule.

As they head into this series, it’s more than just about wins and losses. It’s a test of grit, identity, and whether this Mets team can stay in the fight against elite competition.

Blackburn’s wild journey: from spinal surgery to starting pitcher

When Paul Blackburn underwent surgery last October to repair a cerebrospinal fluid leak, his baseball future was a giant question mark.

It’s a condition that sounds as dangerous as it is rare. Surgery wasn’t just a precaution—it was necessary. And as the calendar flipped, things didn’t exactly ease up.

A flare-up of knee inflammation during spring training kept him sidelined, watching his teammates while wondering if his own return was slipping away.

From that October surgery to missed spring reps, Blackburn endured the kind of journey that feels more like a cautionary tale than a comeback story. Yet here he is.

“I thought I might never throw again” — the words behind the comeback

“I’m very excited about it because there was a period of uncertainty where we didn’t know if I was ever going to throw again.”

Tonight will be Paul Blackburn’s first game since Aug. 23, 2024, and one that, at times, he thought might never happen.



“I'm very excited about it because there was a period of uncertainty where we didn't know if I was ever going to throw again,” Blackburn told Newsday before… pic.twitter.com/Lff8dtn9ev — Mets Batflip (@metsbatflip1) June 2, 2025

Those were Blackburn’s words just days ago, echoing in the dugout before the Mets took on the Rockies. There’s something hauntingly human in that sentence. For someone whose identity is wrapped in pitching, the thought of losing it is devastating.

It’s a moment athletes fear—when the game is no longer in their hands, when their future is measured in MRIs instead of ERA.

Blackburn’s trust in his doctors, his family, and the Mets’ training staff brought him back. But ultimately, the courage to believe he still had another chapter left? That had to come from within.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

High-risk return against high-level competition

The irony of it all? Blackburn doesn’t get a soft landing. He faces the Dodgers, a team built like a tank, capable of punishing even the sharpest arms.

And yet, there’s poetic symmetry in it. If you’re going to return to the game you love, why not do it in the fire? If his journey to this point has taught us anything, it’s that Blackburn doesn’t flinch.

His return also opens the door for the Mets to experiment with the six-man rotation they originally envisioned to start the year.

Past numbers, future hopes

Let’s be honest—Blackburn’s track record isn’t spotless. He posted a 5.18 ERA with the Mets last year, and 4.41 with the Athletics before that.

But numbers don’t always tell the story. Sometimes, they bury the emotional weight of what it takes just to get on the mound. Right now, those stats matter less than the courage behind each pitch he’ll throw on Monday night.

Baseball, like life, has a way of testing its players. Sometimes it throws a curveball so sharp, you’re not sure you’ll ever step into the box again.

And yet, here comes Blackburn, gripping the seams with purpose, ready to deliver more than just a pitch—he’s delivering a statement.

