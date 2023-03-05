Mets: Starling Marte, Brandon Nimmo both set to play soon

Aug 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte (6) in action against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Two of the most important hitters to the New York Mets lineup, Starling Marte and Brandon Nimmo, have both yet to play to this point of Spring Training.

Marte has been held out due to a surgery he had this offseason in November. Nimmo is healthy, and the plan has been for him to rest up until this point.

Earlier today, a report was shared that indicated both Marte and Nimmo are close to making their Spring Training debuts.

Mets’ Starling Marte, Brandon Nimmo should play this week:

The report today came from Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. He shared the following.

“Starling Marte (recovering from groin surgery) is lined up to make his Grapefruit League debut on Friday, March 10th.” “Brandon Nimmo, who is healthy but on a slow spring progression by design, expects to play next week as well. Exact date TBD.”

Some terrific news is that Marte continues to progress and is positioned to play this Friday.

With Nimmo, as DiComo noted, the plan was to keep his work in exhibition games at a minimum. Tim Healey of Newsday shared this update on Nimmo earlier today.

“He reiterated today that he is fully healthy and is aiming to play in games next week. He doesn’t value Spring Training at-bats much and has been upping his workload.”

It will be good to see Marte and Nimmo play this week in live action for the Mets. Marte, in particular, just keeps on taking strides, making his availability to begin the regular season that much greater. Both Nimmo and Marte are two of the most valuable assets the Mets offense has entering 2023 and should benefit from gaining some exhibition reps starting this week.