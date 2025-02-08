Mets staring at a $322.5 million bill for the 2025 season

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Steve Cohen’s Mets are officially in deep, financially speaking. With a payroll now sitting at $322.5 million, they trail only the Los Angeles Dodgers for the most expensive roster in Major League Baseball. After re-signing Pete Alonso to a two-year, $54 million contract—complete with a $27 million annual salary and a $10 million signing bonus—the Mets are well over the final luxury tax threshold of $297 million.

Cohen Isn’t Worried About the Bill

The Mets are now taxed at an eye-watering 110% rate on every dollar spent over that threshold. Most teams would hesitate at this level of financial commitment, but Cohen has never played by conventional ownership rules. For a billionaire willing to spend whatever it takes to bring a championship to Queens, a little extra in luxury tax payments isn’t going to be a dealbreaker.

Alonso’s contract was the final piece that pushed the Mets past the last luxury tax tier, but this was inevitable after their blockbuster acquisition of Juan Soto, who will make $51.8 million in 2025 alone. Cohen and his front office knew this was coming, and they still didn’t hesitate to bring back Alonso, making it clear that winning takes priority over finances.

Rotation Still Has Some Holes

Despite the massive spending spree, the Mets still have a few concerns, particularly in the starting rotation. The group, led by Kodai Senga, Frankie Montas, and Sean Manaea, lacks a true ace, which could be an issue when facing teams like the Dodgers or Braves in a postseason series. The Mets have been linked to Dylan Cease and Michael King in trade talks, but nothing has materialized just yet.

That said, there’s no reason to believe Cohen won’t be aggressive at the trade deadline if the team needs another top-tier arm. He’s already proven that cost isn’t an issue, and the front office has been playing the long game when it comes to addressing their rotation. They might not see the need to force a move now when they can reassess in July and make a cost-effective trade for an ace.

World Series or Bust

The Mets aren’t just spending for the sake of spending. This roster is built to win now, and with Soto and Alonso anchoring the lineup, there’s little doubt they’ll be one of the most dangerous teams in baseball offensively. Their payroll reflects that urgency, and while the luxury tax bill is staggering, Cohen is betting that bringing a championship to Queens will be worth every penny.