Mets star slugger put his name in the franchise’s record books vs. D-Backs

Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

New York Mets standout slugger Pete Alonso ascended along a special leaderboard in franchise history during the team’s 3-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday.

Alonso stepped to the plate at the top of the second inning and smacked a 439-foot home run to center field on Diamondbacks righty pitcher Ryne Nelson. With that homer, the four-time All-Star gave the Mets a 1-0 lead that helped them notch the win on the affair, and Alonso an impressive feat. The Florida native hit his 221st career home run with the bomb, which moved him to No. 3 on the Mets’ all-time home runs leaderboard.

Pete Alonso rises to No. 3 on Mets’ all-time home runs list

Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Previously on Tuesday, Alonso connected on his 220th career home run in New York’s 8-3 victory over Arizona to kick off their three-game slate. That homer tied him with baseball great and Mets legend Mike Piazza for the No. 3 spot, which he now is the sole owner of. Looking up from his current position in the record books, the 29-year-old only trails Mets legends Darryl Strawberry, who sits atop the team leaderboard with 252 home runs, and David Wright, who is No. 2 with 242 home runs, as SNY shared on X:

Pete Alonso has passed Mike Piazza on the Mets' all-time list with his 221st career home run!



He only trails Darryl Strawberry and David Wright pic.twitter.com/RTpPVSrRJy — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) August 29, 2024

Alonso’s health & reliability will position him to set the franchise HR record in 2025

The Mets (70-64) only have 28 games left in the 2024 MLB regular season. While Alonso almost certainly won’t catch Wright this year, he is in line to become New York’s all-time leader in smash hits in 2025 should he remain healthy. Per Dan Bartels of the New York Post on X, he has played at least 152 games in four of his last five seasons prior to now, and has been a relatively healthy option for the Mets to lean on at the plate year in and year out.

Pete Alonso, games played:



2019: 161

2020: 57

2021: 152

2022: 160

2023: 154

2024: 134 of 134



That’s 24 games missed so far in six years.#LGM pic.twitter.com/06BEwLVcGc — Dan Bartels (@DanBartels2) August 29, 2024

The milestone comes in the midst of a rather pedestrian campaign for Alonso, by his great standards. He currently has 29 home runs on the year and 74 RBIs, which are very good numbers, but pale in comparison to the 41 home runs and roughly 114 RBIs he averaged in his three previous seasons. Nevertheless, the Mets’ franchise player will get the chance to inch closer to Wright while they take on the Chicago White Sox.