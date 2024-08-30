3 Takeaways from the Mets’ series victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

After the New York Mets’ four-game split with the San Diego Padres, the blue and orange’s west coast road trip continued with a three-game set against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Mets bats were alive in game one, scoring eight unanswered runs before holding off a late comeback attempt to capture the opener 8-3.

The Diamondbacks looked to be cruising in game two, leading 4-0 after four innings. Then, the blue and orange exploded to tie the game in the top of the fifth, and a Pete Alonso sacrifice fly in the top of the sixth gave them the lead.

However, that lead would not hold as the black and red staged a two-out rally at the bottom of the eighth, which was capped off by a grand slam from Corbin Carroll, and the Diamondbacks went on to win 8-5.

The script would be flipped in game three as Jose Iglesias would play the late-inning hero with his top-of-the-ninth RBI, lifting the Mets to a 3-2 game three victory.

David Peterson’s career-best year continues

If you would have told any member of Flushing Faithful that at the end of August, the Mets starter with the best ERA would be David Peterson, they may have been quite surprised, but that is the world that we live in. Peterson had another solid outing against the Diamondbacks, pitching seven innings while allowing seven hits, two runs and two walks while recording four punchouts. The 28-year-old has seemingly put it all together and will look to continue his strong season in his next start against the Boston Red Sox.

Sean Manaea matches a season-high in punchouts

While the term ace has been thrown around with a couple of the Mets starters this season, Sean Manaea has just as good of an argument as the rest for that nickname. Manaea matched a season-high in punchouts against the Diamondbacks with 11 while pitching 6.2 innings of four-hit, three-run ball. With the bullpens’ woes at times, it feels like the Mets will go as far as the rotation can take them, and Manaea will continue to be a massive factor in that down the stretch.

Jeff McNeil’s productive second half continues

After a torrid start to the second half, Jeff McNeil hasn’t been hitting as many home runs recently but has continued to be productive. McNeil went three-for-eight against the Diamondbacks with two doubles and a pair of RBIs while also walking once. The 32-year-old’s second half has turned the narrative on his season around, and he will look to continue to be a productive contributor down the stretch run.