Mets’ star raves about team’s ‘fantastic’ offseason—big expectations ahead?

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The New York Mets wasted no time making bold moves this offseason, and according to star shortstop Francisco Lindor, they nailed it.

After reaching the NLCS in 2024 but falling short against the Dodgers, the Mets went all-in on taking the next step. With Juan Soto now anchoring the lineup, Pete Alonso back in the fold, and key reinforcements on the pitching staff, expectations are sky-high in Queens.

The Soto Effect and Offensive Firepower

Adding Soto is the kind of move that instantly changes a team’s outlook. The 25-year-old superstar is one of the best hitters in baseball and gives the Mets a lineup presence they haven’t had in years. With Lindor already producing at an elite level—hitting .273/.344/.500 with 33 homers and 91 RBIs last season—the one-two punch of Soto and Lindor alone is enough to keep opposing pitchers up at night.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Pete Alonso returning was another massive win. The Mets needed their slugger back in the middle of the lineup, and keeping him ensures they maintain one of the most dangerous batting orders in the National League.

Lindor summed up the offseason perfectly when speaking to The New York Post:

“I think Stearns, Steve, the rest of the front office and Mendy did a fantastic job this offseason of bringing in the right group of guys. There were a lot of decisions they had to make to fill up the roster, and I feel like they did a really good job. It’s going to be a very interesting year and a fun one, for sure.”

Reinventing the Pitching Staff

The Mets’ rotation took some hits with Luis Severino and José Quintana moving on, but the front office made smart adjustments. Extending Sean Manaea on a three-year, $75 million deal ensures they keep a reliable lefty in the rotation. They also took a calculated risk by bringing in Frankie Montas, who, if healthy, has the potential to be a high-impact arm.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Perhaps the most intriguing move is the signing of Yankees closer Clay Holmes, with the intention of converting him into a starter. Holmes has elite movement on his sinker and an impressive track record in relief, so if the Mets can stretch him out successfully, it could be one of the most creative transitions of the offseason.

The Final Piece?

Even with all these upgrades, the Mets have the financial flexibility to make another major move if needed. They’re not locked into any one direction, meaning if an ace-caliber starter becomes available at the trade deadline, they have the resources to pull the trigger.

“We have a really good team,” Lindor said. “The opportunity we have in front of us is amazing, but I have been on teams that have had high expectations that haven’t done much, and teams that have not as much expectations and haven’t done a lot.”

On paper, the Mets are significantly better than last year, and with a superstar like Soto leading the charge, their offensive potential is through the roof. Now, it’s just about putting it all together.

