Mets’ star makes exciting World Baseball Classic announcement

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

At just 15 years old, Juan Soto watched from afar as the Dominican Republic celebrated its first World Baseball Classic title in 2013.

Back then, he was just a wide-eyed teenager with a bat, a dream, and the streets of Santo Domingo as his training ground.

Now, over a decade later—and with a $765 million contract in his back pocket—he’s ready to take the field for his homeland.

The New York Mets slugger confirmed in a recent press conference that he’ll represent the Dominican Republic in the 2026 WBC.

“If I’m healthy, I’ll be there 100 percent,” Soto said in Spanish, smiling as he shared the news with local reporters.

Juan Soto announced that he will play for Team Dominican Republic in the 2026 World Baseball Classic pic.twitter.com/UueQdOtvJm — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 14, 2025

It’s the kind of commitment that goes beyond contracts, spring training schedules, or even career strategy—it’s about legacy.

Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

The Mets gave their blessing—and their trust

Two months ago, Soto had teased the idea, saying he “might” play, but warned he’d need permission from the “boss.”

That boss, many speculated, was either team owner Steve Cohen or president of baseball operations David Stearns.

Now it’s clear: permission has been granted, with the Mets trusting their star to balance pride and professionalism.

Sure, they’d prefer their $765 million man stick to routine in spring camp. But this isn’t just another exhibition game.

This is the World Baseball Classic—where nations clash and emotions run higher than a playoff Game 7 in October.

And for Soto, it’s more than a game. It’s a chance to wear his country’s colors, to chase what slipped away in 2023.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Unfinished business after 2023 heartbreak

In the last WBC, Soto’s Dominican team exited early, stunning fans and pundits alike with a first-round elimination.

Soto, however, was electric—posting an astronomical 1.500 OPS in the tournament, a beacon amid disappointment.

He had done his part, but it wasn’t enough. The early exit left a bitter taste for one of baseball’s proudest nations.

That sting still lingers, and the promise of 2026 now burns like a second chance—to redeem, to rewrite, to restore pride.

This time, the Dominican Republic won’t be caught off guard. And neither will Soto, who is hungrier than ever to win.

Albert Pujols and the Dominican Federation are on board

The excitement doesn’t end with Soto. He confirmed he’s been in touch with the Dominican Federation and team manager Albert Pujols.

Yes, that Albert Pujols—the living legend who now shifts his focus from smashing homers to leading his country to glory.

“They’ve been in touch with me,” Soto said. “We have good expectations.” Hope, clearly, is more than just a buzzword.

With Soto and Pujols united in vision, the Dominican Republic looks poised to re-enter the WBC spotlight with firepower.

It’s like assembling the Avengers of Caribbean baseball—talent, experience, and a shared hunger for redemption.

From dreamer to cornerstone of a nation

Fifteen-year-old Juan watched that 2013 celebration with admiration. Twenty-six-year-old Juan wants to be at the center of the next one.

In 2017, he was still too young. In 2023, too soon to go all the way. But 2026? That’s shaping up to be his moment.

And while his Mets career is just beginning, his commitment to his roots has never wavered. It’s loyalty written in pine tar.

Playing for the Dominican Republic isn’t a detour—it’s a homecoming. One built on love, loss, and the need to finish the story.

If the baseball gods allow, Juan Soto will don the red, white, and blue next spring—not just as a player, but as a symbol.

