Mets’ star lefty experiences another setback in injury recovery

Just when it seemed like Sean Manaea was rounding the final corner of a long rehab road, the New York Mets were dealt another gut punch.

The lefty, who rejoined the Mets this offseason on a three-year, $75 million deal, has suffered yet another setback—and it couldn’t come at a worse time.

Manaea’s 2025 campaign has been a frustrating carousel of injuries, rehab sessions, and minor triumphs met with fresh concerns.

His initial obstacle came in late February, when an oblique strain knocked him out of spring training before it ever truly began.

From there, Manaea’s spring and early summer became a loop of physical therapy, side sessions, and simulated games. Like a pitcher caught in a rain delay that never ends, he waited—sometimes progressing, sometimes paused.

Early Promise, Then More Trouble

In early April, optimism turned to disappointment after a minor setback forced the Mets to shut him down briefly.

Still, Manaea remained focused, returning to the mound and working his way through a few promising rehab starts.

Most recently, he looked dominant in Triple-A, striking out seven batters over 5.1 innings of one-run baseball four days ago.

It finally felt like the veteran was on the cusp of returning to Queens—and just maybe, helping stabilize a rotation in need of reinforcements.

But that hope was short-lived. Manaea has now been shut down again, this time due to discomfort in his left elbow.

Mets insider Anthony DiComo reported that the issue stems from a “loose body” in the joint, not related to the original oblique injury.

News: Sean Manaea has been shut down from throwing for 48-72 hours due to discomfort stemming from a loose body in his left elbow. He had been getting close to an MLB return. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) June 24, 2025

Mets Remain Cautiously Optimistic

Even though this setback isn’t considered severe, it’s a cruel twist for both Manaea and a Mets team fighting to stay afloat. After all, the lefty was just days away from a possible MLB return.

President of baseball operations David Stearns downplayed the severity of the injury, stating that Manaea should only be sidelined for 48 to 72 hours.

If all goes well, he could resume pitching in the minors by the middle of next week.

Still, any elbow issue—no matter how minor—raises red flags, especially for a pitcher whose mechanics require absolute trust in his arm.

The phrase “loose body” might sound innocent, but it can be the kind of thing that derails momentum at the worst time.

Why Manaea’s Health Matters So Much

There’s also lingering uncertainty about whether Manaea will need surgery after the season, depending on how the elbow responds in the coming weeks.

The Mets are playing a long game, but their need in the short term is undeniable.

A healthy Sean Manaea is more than just another arm—he’s a difference-maker. Last season, he posted a 3.47 ERA and racked up 184 strikeouts, proving he can be a top-tier starter when everything is working.

That version of Manaea is exactly what the Mets thought they were bringing back this offseason. But so far, the investment has produced more frustration than impact, and the organization is stuck waiting again.

A Rotation in Desperate Need

For the rotation, which has been held together by duct tape and desperation, Manaea’s absence is more than just a missing piece—it’s a missed opportunity.

When he’s right, he brings the kind of veteran poise and punch that few can replicate.

This rehab process is starting to feel like a game of Jenga: each new injury threatens to bring the whole tower crashing down. The Mets are desperate for Manaea to be the stabilizer, not the next brick to fall.

Despite the delays, there’s still hope he can return and make an impact in the second half. But every day that passes without Manaea on the mound is another test of the Mets’ depth—and their patience.

