Mets reinstate offseason acquisition from injured list to make season debut on Tuesday

Frankie Montas didn’t sign with the New York Mets to be a ghost. He came to pitch, to lead, to matter.

Instead, an early-season lat strain derailed everything. Since February, Montas has been stuck in limbo—recovering slowly, throwing bullpen sessions in silence, miles from the roar of Citi Field.

The wait is over, as the Mets officially reinstated Montas from the 60-day injured list, announcing he will start Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves.

It’s the first real glimpse fans will get of the pitcher who signed a two-year, $34 million deal over the winter.

To clear space on the roster, Chris Devenski was optioned to Triple-A, and Jesse Winker moved to the 60-day IL to open a 40-man spot.

Rehab Results Raise Eyebrows

Mets fans have reason to worry—Montas didn’t exactly cruise through his rehab assignments.

In six minor league starts, Montas posted a jarring 12.05 ERA, walking 10 and striking out 12 over 18.2 innings.

That’s not the kind of dominance New York hoped for when they brought him aboard to help anchor the rotation.

Still, the Mets are betting on the bigger picture. Rehab numbers don’t always tell the whole story, and Montas was more focused on building stamina than fooling Triple-A bats.

The Arm Still Holds Promise

Despite the bumpy road back, there’s a reason Montas still commands belief—his arm has always flashed frontline potential.

While last season was mediocre by surface-level metrics—he logged a 4.84 ERA across 150.2 innings with Milwaukee and Cincinnati—his career ERA sits at 4.09.

At his best, Montas brings upper-90s heat and a wipeout splitter that can bury lefties. It’s all about health and rhythm now.

Pitching is as much about repetition as it is talent, and Montas hasn’t had the former in months.

Thrown into the Fire Immediately

There’s no easing back into action—Montas will face the high-powered Atlanta Braves lineup in his Mets debut.

It’s trial by fire, and it should show immediately whether he’s ready or still shaking off rust.

The Braves boast one of baseball’s deepest lineups, and they’ll be hunting fastballs early to test Montas’ command.

For the Mets, it’s a high-risk, high-reward gamble—like taking a classic car out after years in storage and seeing if it can still hit 100.

Why the Mets Still Need Him

Injuries have ravaged New York’s rotation. Kodai Senga remains sidelined, as is Tylor Megill.

Others have held the fort, but reinforcements are vital for a team trying to stay relevant in the NL East race.

Montas doesn’t need to be a savior—he just needs to give the Mets quality innings every fifth day.

If he can stabilize the back end, it’ll let the bullpen breathe and the rotation align more naturally.

The Human Side of the Comeback

Beyond the stats, this start matters for Montas on a personal level. Injuries have defined too much of his career.

This isn’t just about the Mets getting a pitcher back—it’s about Montas reclaiming his identity as a competitor.

After months of pain, rehab, and doubt, he finally gets the ball again under the bright lights, on a stage that matters.

And for Frankie Montas, Tuesday night could be the beginning of a new chapter—or a reminder that he’s still fighting to write one.

