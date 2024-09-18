Mets star has ‘gut feeling’ he will stay in town for a long time

Credit: Rafael Suanes-USA TODAY Sports

New York Mets star Pete Alonso, who has hit 225 home runs in six seasons with the team, will be a free agent after the World Series. He will be free to sign with any team of his liking, a situation that has many fans concerned and worried because he has not only been a reliable source of power, but also a beloved member of the organization.

Alonso himself knows that this could be his last homestand as a member of the Mets, but he has, as he said so himself, a ‘gut feeling’ that there will be plenty more in the upcoming years.

Per Joel Sherman of the New York Post, Alonso was asked to discuss that gut feeling at length, specifically if he meant to describe his future with the Mets or the team making the postseason.

The Mets star smiled and said, “Both.”

“I love it here. It’s a really special place,” he said.

The Mets love Alonso and the feeling is reciprocal

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

While 2024 hasn’t been Alonso’s finest season, it’s fair to say he has set the standards too high when we said that in a year in which he has hit 33 home runs and 31 doubles. His .805 OPS would be a career-worst, which again tells you how high he has set the bar.

He has also taken on a leadership role in the Mets clubhouse. Before the start of the series against the Washington Nationals on Monday, the team had a meeting to keep the spirits high amid the absence of their best player, Francisco Lindor.

Per Sherman, three people spoke at the meeting: president of baseball operations David Stearns, manager Carlos Mendoza, and Alonso.

He said, among other things, that he wants to “celebrate with the boys.”

The Mets are in a very good position to secure a playoff berth, but the job is not finished. They will need Lindor to make a swift and quick recovery from his back issue, and they will also need Alonso’s homers and contagious positivity.