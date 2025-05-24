Mets’ star discusses worrisome neck injury: ‘I couldn’t pull the trigger on anything’

Some baseball games don’t end with a walk-off or a roar. Some end with a sigh so heavy it echoes in silence.

That’s exactly how Friday night unfolded for the New York Mets and their fans—under the bright lights of Citi Field, stretched over 13 innings, into the cold, cruel early hours, only to be left with nothing but heartache.

The Mets fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-5 in a soul-draining marathon of a game. It wasn’t just the scoreboard that hurt.

It was the silence after the crowd had roared, the slow walk back to the dugout, the feeling of being emptied both physically and emotionally. And for Brandon Nimmo, it was personal pain that added to the collective misery.

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

Nimmo’s neck flares up again at the worst possible time

It only took one at-bat for Brandon Nimmo to realize his body wasn’t going to cooperate.

After facing legendary lefty Clayton Kershaw, the veteran outfielder approached manager Carlos Mendoza with a grim update: his neck had locked up again.

Mendoza didn’t hesitate. He replaced Nimmo with Jeff McNeil in left field following the rain delay, a move born of necessity more than strategy.

“It’s hard for me to pull the trigger right now,” Nimmo told Mendoza—a sentence no athlete ever wants to say, especially not in a high-stakes game against the defending champions.

This wasn’t a new issue. Nimmo has dealt with neck stiffness on and off since 2019, when a collision with the outfield wall first sparked the problem.

He and the Mets’ training staff have done their best to manage it, but sometimes, especially with travel and the relentless grind of the season, the pain resurfaces without mercy.

The Mets were already shorthanded, and it showed

Before the first pitch was even thrown, New York was already scrambling. Third baseman Mark Vientos was scratched from the lineup due to abdominal discomfort, leaving the Mets with a thinner roster than they could afford.

When Nimmo had to exit after his lone plate appearance, the lineup started to unravel.

Both teams burned through their benches and emptied their bullpens deep into the night. By the time the 12th inning rolled around, managers were out of options, trying to stitch together makeshift lineups like patching a quilt with mismatched fabric.

You could feel the fatigue in every swing. You could see it in the eyes of the pitchers on the mound.

And for the Mets, you could feel the absence of players like Nimmo and Vientos—a hole that no late-game heroics could fill.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Nimmo’s season struggles add to the frustration

Even when healthy, Nimmo has struggled to find his rhythm this season. His stat line—.212/.274/.397—is far from the consistent production Mets fans have come to expect from the veteran outfielder.

But even a streaky Nimmo would have been an asset in a game like Friday’s, when one well-timed hit could have turned the night around.

It’s not just about the numbers. It’s about presence. Leadership. Energy. Nimmo brings all of those intangible things, and when he disappears from the lineup, it’s as if the team’s heartbeat stutters for a moment.

His postgame comments hit like a punch to the gut. “I was able to go out there and give it a shot,” he said, “but once I had my first at-bat… I wasn’t able to do my job at the plate.”

You could almost hear the disappointment in his voice, like a musician who couldn’t play his instrument when the curtain went up.

The loss that felt like more than just a loss

This wasn’t just another tally in the loss column. It felt like one of those games that linger—the kind that clings to a team’s spirit for days.

Rain delays, injuries, and 13 innings of grinding, exhausting baseball only to watch it all slip away. It’s the kind of night that tests resolve.

There’s an old saying in baseball: “Some days you win, some days you lose, and some days it rains.” Friday night, it rained, and then it rained some more—figuratively and literally.

Like a runner twisting his ankle mid-race, the Mets stumbled just when they needed to dig deep. Missing key players, swinging with shadows instead of strength, they fought valiantly but came up empty.

Some nights, baseball teaches you resilience. Others, it just hurts. Friday was the latter.

Popular reading:

Mets’ young slugger scratched from Friday’s game with an injury