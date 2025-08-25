Mets star catcher will start rehab assignment this week; return will depend on pain tolerance

The New York Mets have experienced plenty of ups and downs in 2025, and Francisco Alvarez’s season mirrors that turbulence.

At first glance, his numbers sparkle: a 126 wRC+ and 1.4 fWAR across just 56 games suggests a breakout.

Yet beneath those numbers lies a winding, emotionally charged journey, one filled with setbacks and resilience that shaped Alvarez’s year.

A Tough Start After Hamate Surgery

Alvarez opened the season on the injured list, still recovering from hamate bone surgery, a notorious power-draining injury for hitters.

That lack of strength showed immediately. In his first 35 games, Alvarez struggled mightily, hitting .236 with just three homers over 138 plate appearances.

For a Mets lineup desperate for consistency, those struggles were a heavy blow. Eventually, the team optioned him to Triple-A Syracuse in late June to reset his swing and confidence.

Power Restored in Syracuse

It was in Syracuse where Alvarez rediscovered his trademark thump. Once again, he looked like the fearless power-hitting catcher Mets fans embraced.

The Triple-A stint became a turning point. Alvarez erupted for home runs, lifted his confidence, and earned a call back to the majors by late July.

Upon returning, he finally looked like the young star who had flashed so brightly during the 2023 and 2024 campaigns.

Another Injury Strikes at the Wrong Time

Just as Alvarez seemed ready to anchor the Mets’ lineup, another setback hit. This time, it was a UCL sprain in his right thumb.

The injury requires surgery, but Alvarez hopes to delay the procedure, testing whether he can tolerate the pain and still produce.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza admitted the situation is delicate, noting the final decision rests on Alvarez’s pain tolerance and effectiveness at the plate.

Signs of Hope Before September

Optimism still lingers. Insider Anthony DiComo reported Alvarez is expected to begin a rehab assignment this week, testing his thumb.

If he proves capable of swinging effectively despite discomfort, a September return remains possible. For the Mets, even a diminished Alvarez could provide much-needed offense in the stretch run.

The image of a young star gritting his teeth and battling through pain feels almost cinematic—like a boxer refusing to stay down after a punishing round.

What the Mets Stand to Gain

At just 23 years old, Alvarez still represents the Mets’ future. But this September could also decide their present.

If he’s able to rejoin the lineup, Alvarez’s bat could transform the Mets’ playoff chase. If not, his absence leaves a hole impossible to fully replace, as Luis Torrens and Hayden Senger just haven’t been able to replicate his offense.

It’s a cruel twist of timing. Alvarez had finally hit his stride, delivering one of his most productive stretches as a big leaguer. Then, the game reminded him how quickly fortunes can change.

Whether he can fight through the pain or not, Francisco Alvarez’s 2025 season is already a testament to resilience, growth, and the unshakable willpower of a young star determined to leave his mark.

