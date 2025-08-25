Mets columnist says team needs to show aggressiveness in promoting prospects during playoff push

The New York Mets have been carried by their rotation at times, yet inconsistency continues to shadow the group’s overall performance.

Injuries and a lack of a clear workhorse have tested the staff, forcing management to reconsider both philosophy and execution.

When a team is clawing for October, every outing feels magnified, with wasted innings cutting deeper than usual in the standings.

For the Mets, the issue isn’t only about who’s pitching now, but how aggressively they’ll trust the arms of tomorrow.

Nolan McLean Proves the Point the Hard Way

Nolan McLean is the perfect example of potential meeting opportunity—though the Mets were painfully slow in giving him the chance.

Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

For months, he dominated Syracuse hitters, leaving fans and analysts baffled at why he remained in Triple-A despite his clear readiness.

When the Mets finally relented, McLean rewarded them with two dazzling starts: a 1.46 ERA and 15 strikeouts across 12.1 innings.

His arsenal plays like thunder and lightning—power with precision—and he already looks the part of a future rotation cornerstone.

Columnist John Harper of SNY noted that the Mets cannot afford to repeat this conservative approach with other top prospects.

The Case for Brandon Sproat

Brandon Sproat, a power right-hander with impressive Triple-A numbers, represents the next test of whether the Mets are willing.

The organization briefly experimented with him in a relief role on Sunday, but the results weren’t what they had envisioned.

Sproat allowed seven runs in 3.2 innings, a rough line that doesn’t reflect his broader body of work in the minors.

Scouts praise his stuff, but there are whispers about his self-confidence compared to McLean, potentially slowing his adjustment curve.

A Mets insider told Harper that Sproat at times shrank from contact, losing the aggressive edge needed to thrive at higher levels.

Still, when he trusts his fastball and secondary pitches, Sproat has shown flashes of dominance that the big-league staff could use.

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Jonah Tong’s Rise Could Be Perfectly Timed

If Sproat is a work in progress, Jonah Tong may be the wild card that changes the Mets’ immediate calculus.

The 22-year-old has soared through Double-A and into Triple-A, delivering the kind of performances that demand serious front-office attention.

In his first two Triple-A starts, Tong threw 11.2 scoreless innings with 17 strikeouts and a staggering 39 swings-and-misses.

One former GM told Harper that numbers like those should eliminate hesitation: if there’s a need, call him up right away. That’s what they should do, anyway.

Tong’s unusual over-the-top delivery makes hitters deeply uncomfortable, adding deception to already nasty stuff, giving him instant big-league potential.

Harper compared him to a lightning-in-a-bottle type—capable of catching opponents off guard and fueling a playoff chase.

A Franchise at a Crossroads

The Mets find themselves at a turning point where talent development collides with postseason ambition in the most unforgiving of ways.

Waiting too long risks leaving potential wins on the table, while moving too fast could jeopardize the pitchers’ long-term growth.

Still, McLean’s impact is proof that the right talent, introduced at the right time, can change a season’s trajectory overnight.

It’s not unlike saving a queen in chess—the boldest move comes with risk, but the payoff can rewrite the entire game.

For a team seeking October baseball, clinging to caution may be more dangerous than placing faith in raw, fearless arms.

Whether it’s Brandon Sproat, Jonah Tong, or both, the Mets’ future could arrive much faster if they dare to lean forward.

