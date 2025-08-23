Mets struggling pitcher is done for the season with UCL injury; 2026 in jeopardy, too

The New York Mets just can’t seem to escape the dark cloud of injuries, and Frankie Montas is the latest casualty.

The veteran right-hander was already fighting an uphill battle after missing much of the season with a lat strain.

When Montas finally returned to the mound in the summer, his command was shaky, his ERA hovered near seven, and he lost his rotation spot.

Rookie Nolan McLean replaced him as a starter, forcing Montas to transition into the bullpen in search of redemption.

But that comeback story never materialized. Instead, Montas is now staring down another crushing setback with far-reaching consequences.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Mets confirm serious UCL injury for Frankie Montas

Manager Carlos Mendoza revealed that Frankie Montas suffered a “pretty significant” UCL injury, raising the likelihood of Tommy John surgery.

Carlos Mendoza says that Frankie Montas' UCL injury is "pretty significant" and Tommy John Surgery is possible.



Montas will be done for the season. pic.twitter.com/2HfKedurZz — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) August 23, 2025

If surgery is required, Montas won’t just miss the rest of 2025 but could also be sidelined throughout the 2026 season.

That timeline would erase nearly two full years of his Mets tenure, a devastating outcome for both pitcher and organization.

The Mets placed Montas on the 15-day injured list, calling up right-hander Huascar Brazoban from Triple-A to absorb innings.

Brazoban may cover some workload, but he cannot replicate the impact a healthy Montas was expected to provide, first in the rotation and then in the bullpen.

Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

A costly gamble for New York’s front office

This offseason, the Mets invested $34 million over two years in Montas, hoping his upside would outweigh the injury risk.

Instead, the return has been painful—literally and financially—as Montas owns a 6.28 ERA across just 38.2 uneven innings.

Barring a miraculous recovery, his entire Mets stint may be remembered more for medical reports than meaningful performances.

For a team desperately seeking pitching stability, this outcome feels like placing chips on a roulette wheel and watching them disappear.

The gamble was understandable, but sometimes, the house wins, and Montas’ body simply hasn’t held up under expectation.

Montas’ career arc derailed again by injuries

Frankie Montas’ career has been marked by flashes of brilliance interrupted by frustrating injuries that stunt his consistency and progress.

When healthy, Montas possesses electric stuff, capable of overpowering hitters with velocity and movement that few pitchers can replicate.

Yet durability has always been the question, and once again, his body has answered with a resounding “no.”

Each setback chips away at his prime years, leaving fans to wonder what his career might have looked like fully healthy.

Now, at 32, the clock on Montas’ career is ticking louder, with fewer chances left to rewrite the narrative.

Where do the Mets go from here?

The Mets’ rotation already leaned heavily on unproven arms, and losing Montas only deepens the strain on their depth chart.

Brazoban provides innings, but the front office may want to explore free agency to bring in a depth arm or two.

Meanwhile, Montas faces the daunting possibility of rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, an uncertain road for a pitcher in his thirties.

For the Mets, his absence is more than just another injury—it’s a reminder of how fragile their plans remain.

READ MORE: Mets superstar is finally showing his best version at the plate