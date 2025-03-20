Mets’ spring standout keeps cementing his place as the new second baseman

Spring training hasn’t been kind to the New York Mets, with injuries stacking up like an unlucky hand in a poker game. From starters to relievers to position players, the team has been navigating one setback after another. One of the latest blows? Jeff McNeil, the Mets’ expected starting second baseman, is sidelined with a strained right oblique.

While his absence isn’t expected to be a season-altering loss, it’s enough to shake up the infield plans for Opening Day.

A Three-Man Race for Two Spots

With McNeil temporarily out of the picture, the Mets have a competition brewing at second base and for the utility infielder role. Three players—Brett Baty, Donovan Walton, and Luisangel Acuña—are vying for two available spots on the roster.

Baty, primarily a third baseman, has been working overtime to prove he can handle second base. Walton, a glove-first utility man, offers defensive stability but little offensive upside. Acuña, a talented prospect with big-league bloodlines, still needs polish in Triple-A before he’s truly ready for everyday action.

Brett Baty Takes the Lead

If recent trends are any indication, Baty has emerged as the frontrunner. The Mets have started him at second base in their last three games, signaling a clear investment in making the experiment work. He’s showing the kind of effort that turns skepticism into belief, and while his defense is still a work in progress, his bat is leaving no doubt.

On Wednesday, Baty put on a show at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double and a triple—five total bases in just three trips. That kind of power is exactly what the Mets need, especially considering his .607 career OPS in the majors so far has left plenty of room for improvement.

The Best Bet for Second Base?

With McNeil out, the Mets need an option that provides offensive impact without being a liability in the field. Walton’s glove is steady, but his bat doesn’t move the needle. Acuña has all the tools but isn’t quite ready for prime time.

That leaves Baty, who has seized the moment this spring, slashing a scorching .333/.391/.619. At this point, the Mets don’t just have a temporary fill-in at second base—they might have an emerging everyday player.