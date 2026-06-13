Queens finally got the home run celebration that was sitting there the whole time.

ICYMI: There's a new home run celly ?? pic.twitter.com/W21qVC86xF — New York Mets (@Mets) June 13, 2026

The Mets have had props before. Every team has them now. Chains, jackets, helmets, tridents, swords, robes, whatever somebody can find and shove into a dugout after a baseball lands in the seats. But a Spider-Man mask at Citi Field is different. If the Mets are going to keep hunting for something to make this season feel less heavy, they could do a lot worse than leaning into the superhero from their own borough.

The mask arrived with perfect timing

The new celebration debuted Friday night against the Braves, and Bo Bichette gave it the kind of opening act every dugout prop dreams about.

they just wanted it to be movie authentic pic.twitter.com/if6LObZ71u — New York Mets (@Mets) June 13, 2026

In the first inning, Bichette homered off Spencer Strider and came back to the dugout wearing a light-blue and gold Spider-Man mask. MLB’s Manny Randhawa wrote that the Mets went Marvel, which is about as clean as the setup gets.

Then Bichette did it again, except louder. He launched a grand slam in the second inning, turning the mask from a funny new prop into the first visual of a game the Mets actually needed. Juan Soto also got in on it after his homer, which made the whole thing feel less like one player’s bit and more like a dugout decision.

The story started with a fan in Seattle

The best part is that the Spider-Man mask did not start as some planned clubhouse bit. According to Anthony DiComo, it started last week in Seattle when a fan randomly gave Juan Soto the mask, along with a Michael Jordan rookie card.

Soto did not overthink it. “He just gave it to me,” Soto said. “OK, I’ll take it.”

Story behind the Spiderman mask:



Last week in Seattle, a fan randomly gifted Juan Soto the mask (and a Michael Jordan rookie card!)



"He just gave it to me," Soto said. "OK, I'll take it."



Carson Benge suggested using it for homers to switch up the Mets' mojo. So far, so good. pic.twitter.com/lSealClHLA — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) June 13, 2026

Benge turned the gift into a dugout ritual

That is where Carson Benge comes in. DiComo reported that Benge suggested using the mask for home runs as a way to switch up the Mets’ mojo. Metsmerized also had Bichette saying Benge and MJ Melendez liked the idea because Spider-Man is from Queens.

That is the kind of origin story that actually works for a baseball team. A fan hands Soto something strange in Seattle, Benge sees a dugout bit, and the Mets suddenly have the most obvious Queens celebration in baseball.

Benge and Melendez both scored on Bichette’s grand slam, which makes the first real moment even better. The guys tied to the idea were standing on the bases when the mask became more than a random gift.

The celebration also seems to have replaced the construction outfit, at least for now. That matters because dugout props only work when they feel player-owned. If it looks forced, it dies fast. If the players laugh, win, and keep passing it around, the thing starts to grow legs.

Spider-Man belongs in Queens anyway

This is why the mask lands better than most baseball props. Spider-Man is not just a superhero with a logo that looks cool on a dugout camera. Peter Parker is the neighborhood kid from Queens. Forest Hills, science class, awkwardness, responsibility, trying to survive normal life while also carrying something much bigger than everyone around him realizes.

Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That is the part that makes it feel more Mets than Marvel. Citi Field sits in Queens. Mets fans live on weird emotional math. They can turn a purple fast-food mascot into a spiritual event, turn a pop song into a playoff anthem, and convince themselves a plastic mask might mean the offense finally found oxygen.

It sounds ridiculous until you remember that baseball is built for this stuff. The season is too long and too strange to survive only on spreadsheets. Teams need rituals. Fans need symbols. Clubhouses need something dumb enough to make a 162-game grind feel a little less clinical.

The Mets needed a little personality

The Mets are still not fixed because Bo Bichette wore a mask. That part has to be said before anyone starts acting like the Spider-Man era already solved June.

The rotation still has questions. The lineup has spent too many nights looking stuck. Injuries have turned almost every day into another waiting game. One prop does not change any of that.

Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

But the Mets did need something that felt alive. Bichette’s two-homer night against Atlanta gave them that, and the mask gave the night an image. That matters because Bichette had already started changing the immediate conversation with a four-hit game in Seattle. The mask just gave the next step a personality. That is how these things start. Not with a plan, but with a win, a laugh, and a dugout that suddenly looks like it wants the camera pointed at it again.

The mask only works if the bats keep showing up

This is the only rule with celebrations: they have to be earned. If the Mets keep losing, the mask becomes a meme in the wrong direction. If Bichette, Soto, and the rest of the lineup start doing real damage, it becomes part of the season’s language.

That is why Friday mattered. It was not just a new prop. It was the right player, against the right opponent, in the right borough, with the right backstory. A blue-and-gold Spider-Man mask in Queens is almost too obvious, which is probably why it works.

The Mets do not need Spider-Man to save their season. They need the offense to make the mask worth wearing again.