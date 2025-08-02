Mets slugger is closing in on meaningful franchise record after Friday’s homer

On a night when the New York Mets came up just short against the San Francisco Giants, Pete Alonso gave fans something to cheer for.

The slugger launched his 23rd home run of the season—a thunderous reminder that, even during a rough patch, Alonso still has the power to change games.

The homer wasn’t just a confidence booster. It was symbolic. With that swing, Alonso reached 249 career home runs, placing him just three shy of tying Darryl Strawberry’s franchise record of 252.

Pete Alonso is three home runs away from tying Darryl Strawberry for the Mets' record ???? pic.twitter.com/nsbZy1JLUo — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) August 2, 2025

That number isn’t just a stat—it’s a benchmark of Mets greatness.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Alonso’s Bat Awakens Amid Prolonged Struggles

For Alonso, the long ball couldn’t have come at a better time. He’s been mired in one of the worst stretches of his career, hitting just .077 over his last seven games.

His slugging percentage across the past 15 contests? A bleak .250—numbers that simply don’t align with the player fans know as “The Polar Bear.”

Yet, that one swing against the Giants felt different. It wasn’t just a home run—it was a declaration. A signal that even when Alonso slumps, his potential to explode at any moment never truly disappears.

Chasing Strawberry’s Legacy, One Homer at a Time

Alonso now stands on the brink of Mets immortality. Only three home runs separate him from matching Darryl Strawberry—an icon who helped bring a World Series title to Queens in 1986.

Alonso already passed David Wright to grab sole possession of second place on the list, and now, the final summit looms.

Strawberry’s name carries weight in Flushing. He was electric, emotional, and explosive—a player who defined a generation of Mets baseball.

For Alonso, joining him at the top isn’t just about surpassing a number. It’s about legacy. It’s about becoming the next face carved into the metaphorical Mount Rushmore of Citi Field.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Will He Do It Before Free Agency Beckons?

The timing of Alonso’s pursuit adds a layer of intrigue. With free agency on the horizon this offseason (depending on what he decides), there’s a real possibility the Mets could lose their star slugger.

That looming uncertainty makes every home run more meaningful, every at-bat more weighted.

Alonso has never shied away from his love for the organization and the fans. He’s talked openly about how much the record would mean to him—how the idea of cementing his name in Mets lore would be one of the proudest moments of his career.

From Fan Favorite to Franchise Legend

The connection between Alonso and Mets fans runs deep. His passion is authentic. His effort never wavers. And his home run trot has become one of the most familiar—and beloved—sights in Flushing.

Watching Alonso close in on the record is like watching a classic film’s final act unfold—there’s drama, tension, and the promise of a memorable ending.

If he stays healthy and gets hot, the countdown could end within days. But baseball isn’t scripted. Records like these arrive on their own time.

Still, one thing feels inevitable: Pete Alonso is destined to become the Mets’ all-time home run king. It’s not a matter of “if”—it’s simply “when.”

A Heavy Swing with Even Heavier Meaning

When Alonso steps into the box now, it’s with the weight of history behind every swing. And yet, he doesn’t flinch. He knows he is the chosen one.

He’s chasing more than just a milestone—he’s chasing legacy. Like a climber inching toward the summit, each swing brings him closer to the top of Mets mountain.

READ MORE: Mets reportedly sign lefty journeyman to minor league contract