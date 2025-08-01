Mets reportedly sign lefty journeyman to minor league contract

The New York Mets aren’t afraid to take unconventional swings—and Jefry Yan might be their next surprise payoff.

Yan, a hard-throwing left-hander with a winding journey, reportedly signed a minor league deal with the Mets this week.

Though not a trade deadline blockbuster, this move fits the Mets’ evolving strategy: find high-upside arms and build from within.

Yan recently requested his release from the Colorado Rockies organization, a decision confirmed by MLB insider Jon Heyman a few days ago.

His signing was first reported by Dominican journalist Ivan Cruz, who noted Yan’s new opportunity in Queens’ farm system.

This isn’t just another name added to the depth chart—Yan’s story is one of perseverance, volatility, and undeniable arm talent.

Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Command Is the Roadblock—and the Key

Yan’s stuff turns heads, but his command still turns stomachs. That’s what the Mets aim to fix with this signing.

In Triple-A Albuquerque with Colorado, Booser posted a 7.28 ERA across 29.2 innings—a rough stat line hiding both promise and chaos.

The lefty racked up 45 strikeouts, flashing serious swing-and-miss stuff, but also issued 22 walks, derailing his effectiveness.

That kind of walk rate is unsustainable, even in an era of tolerance for high-strikeout, high-volatility relievers.

The Mets see something to work with—maybe not a finished product, but clay worth molding in Syracuse or Binghamton.

This signing feels like a hedge: low cost, high ceiling, and no expectations unless Yan irons out his control.

The pitcher wants to show he is more than just his exciting, yet curious strikeout celebration:

The Mets have signed the vibes king Jefry Yan to a minor league contract pic.twitter.com/iTISbOI5EN — Captain (@El_Troll_SZN) August 1, 2025

A Nomadic Career with Global Stops

Yan’s resume reads like a baseball passport. He’s pitched for the Angels, Marlins, Rockies, and now the Mets.

Internationally, he’s logged innings with Japan’s Seibu Lions and in the competitive Dominican Winter League.

That globetrotting reflects both his talent and the inconsistency that’s kept him from sticking in one organization long-term.

Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Like a pitcher-version of a journeyman jazz musician, Yan keeps getting gigs because the raw notes are just that compelling.

The Mets now become the latest franchise to try turning his talent into something symphonic—and maybe sustainable.

Why the Mets Make Sense for Yan

New York has become a haven for pitchers looking to rebuild their careers under a new development-first front office.

Whether it’s tweaking mechanics, working with biomechanics, or adjusting pitch usage, the Mets have leaned into modern tools.

For Yan and his representatives, the decision felt obvious: go where people see beyond your ERA and into your pitch data.

If the Mets can refine his release point or optimize his pitch mix, they might unlock a reliever with true MLB potential.

At 28 years old, Yan isn’t a prospect—but he’s still a project worth exploring. A lefty with gas always gets a look.

What Comes Next for Yan?

This isn’t a move to impact the current playoff push, but it’s a smart long-term dart throw by David Stearns and company.

If Yan cleans up the walks even modestly, his strikeout numbers give him a shot to rise quickly through the system.

Think of him as a scratch-off lottery ticket—most fizzle out, but every now and then, one pays off in gold.

Even if Yan never reaches Citi Field, this is the kind of calculated risk that good front offices should be taking.

