Mets slugger becomes all-time franchise leader in home runs in unforgettable night

The New York Mets desperately needed a spark, and on Tuesday night, Pete Alonso delivered the kind of moment fans never forget.

Alonso didn’t just help snap the Mets’ seven-game losing streak—he also wrote his name into the history books permanently.

The Mets won 13-5 against the Atlanta Braves, but the most memorable moment came early in the game.

The slugger came into the game tied with Darryl Strawberry for the most home runs in Mets history at 252 apiece.

In the third inning against Spencer Strider, Alonso turned on a pitch and sent it soaring for career homer number 253.

PETE ALONSO IS THE METS' ALL-TIME HOME RUN KING!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/YzATzLUGtq — SNY (@SNYtv) August 12, 2025

It wasn’t a no-doubt blast, but once it cleared the fence, it carried a surge of emotion across the stadium.

Fans at Citi Field were fortunate enough to witness this milestone at home.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Alonso Refuses to Stop at Just One

For most players, breaking such a record might have been enough for one night, but Alonso’s bat wasn’t cooling off.

In the sixth inning, against Austin Cox, he unloaded again—this time for career home run number 254, a towering shot.

Pete Alonso AGAIN!



He wastes no time in extending his @Mets franchise record with career homer No. 254! pic.twitter.com/eVVxHAjzc0 — MLB (@MLB) August 13, 2025

That second blast underscored why Alonso is more than just a power hitter—he’s a relentless competitor with a nose for big moments.

By the end of the night, he had gone 3-for-5 with two homers and a double, driving in three runs.

He also crossed the plate three times himself, directly sparking the Mets’ long-overdue offensive revival.

The two-homer game pushed his season total to 28, an especially welcome sight after a sluggish, frustrating July.

In that difficult month, Alonso posted just a 51 wRC+, leaving many to wonder if his swing had temporarily deserted him.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Weight and Meaning of the Record

Now that Darryl Strawberry is officially behind him, Alonso stands alone atop the Mets’ all-time home run leaderboard.

No David Wright, no Carlos Beltran, no Jose Reyes, no Mike Piazza—nobody has put more baseballs over the fence in Queens.

For a franchise steeped in moments but starved for consistent power icons, Alonso’s mark feels like a new cornerstone in team history.

It’s the kind of achievement that doesn’t happen overnight—it’s built swing by swing, year by year, like a skyscraper climbing into the skyline.

Alonso’s ability to stay healthy and produce at a high level has allowed him to scale this mountain faster than most imagined.

He has combined raw muscle with a mental toughness that seems to thrive under pressure, especially when the Mets are desperate for a spark.

What Comes Next for Alonso and the Mets

As historic as Tuesday’s game was, the future of Alonso’s Mets tenure remains an intriguing, if slightly unsettling, question mark.

The first baseman holds an opt-out clause after the season, leaving open the possibility of a major career shift this winter.

If 2025 ends up being his final campaign in New York, this record will stand as his crowning Mets memory.

But if Alonso stays, whether through opting in or signing a new deal, he has a clear path to astronomical home run totals.

Reaching 450 or even 500 career blasts isn’t out of the question given his age, health, and proven consistency at the plate.

Such a number would elevate him from franchise legend to one of baseball’s most feared and accomplished sluggers of his era.

For now, though, Tuesday serves as a perfect reminder of baseball’s magic—how two swings can change everything in a single night.

And for the Mets, it wasn’t just about ending a losing streak; it was about watching their franchise cornerstone etch his name into eternity.

READ MORE: Mets owner shows faith in his team despite recent skid