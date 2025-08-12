Mets owner shows faith in his team despite recent skid

The New York Mets enter their home series against the Atlanta Braves carrying the heavy baggage of a brutal slump.

Seven straight losses — and defeats in 11 of their last 12 — have battered their division hopes.

Yet, the Mets still cling to the National League’s third Wild Card spot, their grip more like fingertips than a firm grasp.

Cohen’s public show of faith

On Tuesday, owner Steven Cohen didn’t hide or hedge. He chose belief over doubt, conviction over criticism.

“I still believe in this team,” Cohen wrote on X, adding that he’d be at Citi Field rooting all series long.

For Mets fans, it was both a rallying cry and a reminder their owner walks beside them, not above them.

Supporters flooded the replies with encouragement, while a few vented frustration over the team’s troubling recent form.

A committed leader in the spotlight

Cohen’s track record shows he’s far from a passive owner — he’s the kind who stays in the trenches.

He trusts president of baseball operations David Stearns, manager Carlos Mendoza, and a roster designed for October dreams.

For Cohen, the World Series remains the only true finish line, and he’s unapologetic about aiming for it.

His loyalty is a rare constant in a sport where slumps often spark panic-driven changes and quick-trigger decisions.

Slumps happen — but timing is everything

Every team, from perennial contenders to rebuilding projects, endures cold streaks that test their resolve and patience.

But losing 11 of 12 magnifies flaws, erodes confidence, and fuels the kind of doubt no motivational post can erase.

Still, Cohen’s unwavering belief suggests he views this stretch as turbulence, not a nosedive.

Like a pilot assuring passengers mid-flight, his message is clear: trust the course, we’ll reach the destination.

Tools are in place for a turnaround

The Mets’ offseason investments and deadline adjustments were meant to equip Mendoza with the pieces for consistent success.

Even with the recent collapse, the roster has enough talent to make a run when momentum finally swings back.

Citi Field will be buzzing this week, and not just because the Braves are a fierce divisional rival.

It’s the first true gut check since this core came together, and the response could define the rest of their season.

Eyes on the postseason

For now, the Mets remain in playoff position, though every loss makes the margin for error razor-thin.

A hot stretch could silence doubters as quickly as the slump invited them, restoring belief both inside and outside the clubhouse.

The next three games aren’t just about standings — they’re about identity, resilience, and proving Cohen’s faith is well placed.

The Mets don’t need perfection to steady their season, but they do need urgency, grit, and timely execution right now.

