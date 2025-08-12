Mets bump struggling starter from the rotation, top prospects ‘in the conversation’ to replace him

The New York Mets hoped Frankie Montas would be a steady mid-rotation anchor when they signed him to a two-year, $34 million deal this past offseason.

They pictured Montas racking up strikeouts, keeping hitters off balance, and giving the rotation a layer of reliability it desperately needed.

When Montas is right, his arsenal can make even elite hitters look lost, the way a chess master outthinks an amateur in five moves.

But that vision unraveled before the season even started, as Montas suffered a significant lat strain in spring training that cost him months.

The injury not only delayed his debut but also robbed him of the sharpness that once defined his game.

By the time Montas finally took the mound, he was fighting both rust and the uphill climb of regaining his confidence on the fly.

Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

A Crucial Start Against Milwaukee

This past weekend against the Milwaukee Brewers, Montas received what felt like one last opportunity to prove he belonged in the rotation.

The Mets had to use an opener ahead of him, a sign they weren’t fully confident he could handle a traditional starter’s workload.

When Montas entered, he allowed three runs—one earned—on three hits and two walks across just three innings of work.

That outing pushed his ERA to 6.38 over 36.2 innings this season, a number far removed from the Mets’ original expectations.

According to MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo, the Mets have decided to pull Montas from the rotation after that performance.

Moving to the Bullpen

Manager Carlos Mendoza confirmed Montas will shift to the bullpen, where he’ll need to prove he can consistently retire big-league hitters.

Top prospects Nolan McLean and Brandon Sproat are "in the conversation" to start in Montas' place, Carlos Mendoza said.



The Mets will decide on their rotation replacement later this week. https://t.co/6HAoh7zTKT — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) August 12, 2025

If he thrives in shorter bursts, the door could reopen for a return to the rotation later this season.

For now, the priority will be for Montas to refine his mechanics and regain confidence without the pressure of extended outings.

Opportunity for McLean and Sproat

The move also creates an intriguing opportunity for a pair of the Mets’ most promising young arms to step forward.

Top pitching prospects Nolan McLean and Brandon Sproat are “in the conversation” to take Montas’ place, Mendoza revealed.

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

McLean has been a model of consistency in Triple-A, posting a sparkling 2.78 ERA across 87.1 innings with advanced command.

The 24-year-old right-hander features a fastball that can touch the upper 90s, paired with a slider that generates ugly swings.

Sproat’s season ERA sits at 4.10, but recent outings have showcased sharper control, improved sequencing, and the ability to pitch deep into games.

Scouts have noted that Sproat’s changeup has developed into a legitimate weapon, keeping left-handed hitters off balance and expanding his strikeout potential.

Balancing Risk and Reward

Both pitchers are just 24 years old and could represent the next wave of homegrown talent the Mets have been eager to develop.

For the Mets’ front office, this is more than a short-term fix—it’s a test of how ready their farm system truly is.

Montas, meanwhile, faces the reality of resetting his season in the bullpen, hoping to rediscover the dominance that once defined him.

But for now, the narrative shifts toward youth, opportunity, and the unpredictable nature of relying on untested arms in a playoff race.

McLean and Sproat bring upside, energy, and the kind of fearless mentality that can sometimes ignite a team’s late-season surge.

The Mets must balance that promise against the risk of giving crucial innings to players still adjusting to big-league pressure.

If either prospect seizes this opportunity, it could mark the beginning of a new chapter in the Mets’ rotation story.

