Mets’ head of baseball reportedly goes to Japan to scout star slugger set to be posted in offseason

The New York Mets aren’t just browsing; they’re circling Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami like a hawk tracking its prey.

Even in a season marred by injuries, Murakami’s rare blend of power and poise is pulling in MLB attention from coast to coast.

The 25-year-old Yakult Swallows corner infielder has been on big-league radars for years, but 2025 hasn’t been his smoothest ride.

Expected to be posted this offseason, Murakami has endured more time in the trainer’s room than he could have ever imagined.

Injuries stall a highly anticipated year

After elbow surgery in December, Murakami seemed set to open the NPB season without restrictions or missed opportunities.

Instead, upper-body soreness flared in March, and his April return was brief before another setback forced him to the sidelines.

That string of injuries has limited him to just 13 games in Japan’s Central League, an unexpectedly small sample for scouts.

Still, the intent remains clear—Murakami wants to play Major League Baseball starting in 2026, no matter the roadblocks.

Mets make their interest known

Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns personally traveled to Japan this week to see Murakami swing in real time, per reports.

NEWS: Mets President of Baseball Operations David Stearns was in Japan on Tuesday to watch Japanese star Munetaka Murakami play, per @yakyucosmo



Murakami is likely to be made available at the end of the 2025 NPB season. pic.twitter.com/CcXHVgmZf9 — Mets Batflip (@metsbatflip1) August 12, 2025

It’s a signal that New York is not treating this as a casual scouting trip but as a targeted move toward a potential signing.

The Mets’ infield picture could soon shift dramatically, especially if Pete Alonso opts out after the 2025 season as many expect.

Murakami’s bat and positional flexibility—capable of handling both first and third base—make him a clear fit for that scenario.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Heavy competition expected for his signing

Of course, the Mets won’t have Murakami all to themselves once the Swallows post him this coming offseason.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners, and New York Yankees are all linked as likely suitors already.

When a power hitter of his caliber enters the market, bidding wars become inevitable, much like a high-stakes poker game.

Teams aren’t just buying a bat—they’re buying the possibility of an instant middle-of-the-order anchor for years to come.

A season’s numbers tell only part of the story

Despite the injuries, Murakami’s production when healthy shows flashes of the player who has captivated scouts for years.

In 13 games with the Swallows this season, he’s hit .260/.327/.480 with three home runs and an .807 OPS in limited action.

Those numbers aren’t jaw-dropping on paper, but considering the missed time, they’re a reminder of his talent and adaptability.

When Murakami is locked in, his swing has that rare mix of violence and precision—like a sledgehammer guided by a surgeon’s hand.

Why Murakami makes sense for New York

For the Mets, Murakami could represent both insurance and upside—covering for Alonso’s possible departure while potentially upgrading third base, where Mark Vientos and Brett Baty are currently struggling.

He also fits the organizational push toward global scouting, a frontier where the Mets have lagged behind some rivals in recent years.

Adding a proven international star isn’t just about filling a hole; it’s about sending a signal that the Mets aim to contend.

Stearns’ presence in Japan shows they’re ready to act aggressively when the offseason window opens for international talent.

