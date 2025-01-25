Mets sign injured, high-potential closer to minor league deal

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Back in 2023, Adbert Alzolay posted a 2.67 ERA and saved 22 games as the Chicago Cubs closer. He has experienced quite the fall from grace since then, largely due to a forearm injury that resulted in Tommy John surgery surgery in 2024. However, the New York Mets just took a chance on the recently non-tendered righty.

Mets sign Adbert Alzolay to two-year minor league deal

According to Will Sammon of The Athletic, the Mets are signing RHP Adbert Alzolay to a two-year, minor league deal. Since Alzolay had surgery last summer, the expectation is that he will miss most, if not all of the 2025 campaign with the Mets. That’s why the contract is for two years.

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The 2025 season will be a rehab year for the former Cubs stopper. He is not expected to pitch but it hasn’t been completely ruled out either. If he recovers quickly and becomes available in September or October, the Mets will certainly welcome the possibility.

The Mets are banking on Alzolay to regain his full health

The crucial season for Alzolay’s future will be 2026 when he is fully healthy and closer to his best version after more than a year removed from the surgery. The Mets are taking a cheap flier on a high-potential arm who averaged over 95 mph with his fastball at his best.

Alzolay doesn’t do much to help the 2025 Mets, but truly elite organizations take care of the present and don’t ignore the future. These moves often work out nicely for those who decide to take a chance on injured talent. With a career 4.04 ERA in a variety of roles, the versatile Alzolay is a worthwhile chance for a team like the Mets to take.