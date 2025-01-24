Mets reportedly tell young third basemen to take reps at first

Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets still have things to solve as we inch closer to the 2025 campaign. With Pete Alonso’s future with the team still hanging by a thread and a lot of question marks on the infield corners. As a result, there is a feeling around the industry that there might be more moves coming from Steve Cohen, David Stearns, and company.

In case the Mets show aggressiveness and decide to bring in a top third baseman via free agency (Alex Bregman, anyone?), they need to have people willing and able to play the cold corner.

Outfielder Jesse Winker had offered to play there a couple of days ago, and now MLB insider Joel Sherman is reporting that the Mets have told a couple of young standouts to try and learn the position.

“The have reportedly told Mark Vientos and Brett Baty to take reps and practice playing first base this offseason, according to @Joelsherman1,” Metsmerized Online wrote on X.

Having the two young sluggers learning to play first would give Mets more options

Even if the Mets don’t land Bregman, it sure wouldn’t hurt for Vientos and Baty to show some versatility. It would allow the team to play them both, knowing that the outfield overpopulation somewhat crowds the designated hitter spot.

Vientos broke out last year with a 133 wRC+ and 27 home runs. He also saved some bombs for prime time, too, as he was one of the best players on the Mets during last year’s postseason run.

Baty, on the other hand, could use the extra versatility but, above all things, could definitely use a step forward at the plate. His 72 wRC+ in 602 career MLB plate appearances leaves a lot to be desired, but his skills and minor league numbers suggest he should be much better once he adjusts to pitching in the majors.