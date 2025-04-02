Mets sideline injured No. 2 pitcher for additional two weeks

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The New York Mets were dealt another crushing blow to their rotation on Tuesday.

Mets elongate Sean Manaea’s recovery timetable

According to Yahoo Sports’ Ian Casselberry, Manaea’s anticipated return will be pushed back by two additional weeks after sustaining inflammation to his injured right oblique:

“Mets manager Carlos Mendoza announced on Tuesday that the veteran left-hander will be shut down for two weeks after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection for a right oblique strain to accelerate healing. The team hoped that Manaea would join the starting rotation after the middle of April. However, this development has pushed his timetable back to at least late May,” Casselberry wrote.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Mets will have to continue to survive without Manaea

The Mets’ already depleted rotation will have to continue to battle without Manaea. The 33-year-old has yet to take the mound for New York in 2025. Manaea originally hurt his oblique in Spring Training. The Indiana native is now staring at potentially missing 10-plus starts to begin the year.

The Mets currently own a 2-2 record on the campaign. Their 2.75 ERA is sixth best in the Majors. New York will continue to rely on David Peterson, Tylor Megill, Clay Holmes, and Griffin Canning to shoulder their load on the hill until Manaea returns.