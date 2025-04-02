Mets 2, Marlins 4: Good news, bad news following Francisco Lindor’s rare bad day

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Two Francisco Lindor errors cost the New York Mets dearly on Tuesday night, as they fell 4-2 to the Miami Marlins. In a game where the Mets’ offense couldn’t crack Sandy Alcántara, the Marlins made the most of their limited opportunities and somehow snuck away with a win despite collecting only three hits.

A rare off night with the glove

Francisco Lindor is known for his smooth defense, but even the best have their off days. On Tuesday, he had two errors. His first miscue in the second inning didn’t hurt the Mets, but his second, in the fourth inning, opened the door for two unearned runs—the difference in the game.

It’s like watching a master chef burn toast—something that almost never happens, but when it does, it throws off the whole meal.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Senga settles in but takes the loss

Kodai Senga’s first start of the season began with a bit of turbulence—two runs allowed before he even recorded an out. But he quickly found his footing, delivering five strong innings, giving up four runs (only two earned) on three hits and a walk while striking out eight.

He flashed his usual electric stuff, touching 97 mph and making hitters look silly with his signature ghost fork. It wasn’t a perfect outing, but it was certainly one the Mets could’ve built on—if the offense had shown up.

Senga wasn’t too hard on Lindor. Quite the contrary, actually, he showed his support:

"Since the day I signed with this team, Lindor has always been there. Not just me but the whole team. When he makes a mistake, I need to be there to pick him up. It was my fault to make his errors be highlighted because of my poor performance"



– Kodai Senga on Francisco Lindor pic.twitter.com/0iOLMyJRec — SNY (@SNYtv) April 2, 2025

Mets offense stuck in neutral

Just when it looked like the Mets’ bats had woken up—after a 10-run outburst on Monday—they went right back to sleep. Facing Alcántara, the lineup managed just five hits and two runs, leaving little room for error (literally).

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The pitching staff has been holding up its end of the bargain, but the offense needs to show some consistency. Scoring double digits one night and barely scratching across a couple the next isn’t going to cut it over a long season.

Kranick shines in relief

On a night with few bright spots, reliever Max Kranick provided one. Taking over in the sixth, he was flawless over three innings, allowing no hits or walks and striking out one. It’s early, but Kranick has yet to allow a run this season and is quickly proving to be a valuable piece of the bullpen. If he keeps this up, he might just earn himself a bigger role moving forward.

The Mets will look to shake this one off and get back on track, but Tuesday night’s loss was a reminder that even the best defenders can have a bad night, and when the bats go cold, there’s little room for mistakes.