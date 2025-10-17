Mets should be all over Tigers ace if he becomes available via trade

The New York Mets are standing at a familiar crossroads: talented, competitive, but missing the one thing that can anchor a postseason run — a true ace. Kodai Senga, when healthy, can flash brilliance worthy of that title, but durability has been an issue. Behind him, the rotation is made up of solid contributors like Sean Manaea, Tylor Megill, and David Peterson — talented arms, but not the kind who change the temperature of a season. Brandon Sproat, Jonah Tong, and, particularly, Nolan McLean eventually could, but they are too young and inexperienced to be called true workhorses.

The Mets’ reluctance to chase a front-line pitcher at the summer’s trade deadline likely cost them October baseball. That mistake won’t be repeated. With the offseason approaching, all signs point to the front office hunting for a legitimate number one.

The Tarik Skubal question

Enter Tarik Skubal — the kind of pitcher who doesn’t just headline a rotation, he transforms it. The Detroit Tigers’ left-hander is coming off an AL Cy Young Award in 2024 and is the favorite for another one this year. At just 28, he’s hitting his prime, with a fastball that rides like a jet stream and a calm, unshakable demeanor on the mound.

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But here’s the wrinkle: reports suggest contract talks between Skubal and the Tigers are nowhere near resolution, with as much as a $250 million gap in negotiations. That kind of chasm tends to open the trade door, even for players who seem untouchable. Skubal is under team control through 2026, but if Detroit senses it won’t keep him long-term, this winter could be the time to cash in.

According to SNY’s Danny Abriano, if Skubal does hit the market, “the Mets would almost certainly be very interested and in a strong position to make a highly competitive offer.”

Why the Mets are well-positioned

Unlike in years past, the Mets have built one of baseball’s strongest farm systems. From high-upside pitchers like McLean, Sproat, and Tong to athletic infielders such as Jett Williams and Jacob Reimer, they have talent at every level — and many are close to MLB-ready. That depth gives president of baseball operations David Stearns the flexibility to chase a star without completely gutting the organization.

If there’s any team that could both afford to trade for and extend Skubal, it’s the Mets. Owner Steve Cohen has already shown a willingness to spend at historic levels, and Skubal represents the type of investment that would pay off in both stability and star power.

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What a deal might look like

A trade of this magnitude would sting. Detroit would almost certainly demand a package headlined by top prospects — likely including one or more of Sproat, Tong, or Williams. Outfielder Carson Benge and infielder Jacob Reimer could also draw interest. Elian Pena’s name would surface too, though the Mets would surely try to hold the line on him.

The one near-untouchable might be Nolan McLean, whose potential on the mound makes him a cornerstone piece for the future. Still, if Skubal becomes available, few prospects can be considered completely safe. Championship-caliber teams make hard choices, and the Mets may be entering that stage.

A rare opportunity

Pitchers like Tarik Skubal rarely become available in their prime. His mix of power, control, and poise is reminiscent of a young Cole Hamels — a lefty who could dominate on any stage. For the Mets, acquiring someone of that caliber could shift the balance of power in the National League overnight.

If the Tigers truly open the door, the Mets must walk through it. After all, it’s not every offseason that one of the best pitchers in the game might be up for grabs — and for a team desperate to find its ace, there’s no better time to take that swing.