Mets send outfielder/DH to the injured list with back inflammation, make multiple roster moves

The New York Mets just can’t seem to catch their breath when it comes to injuries, especially with Jesse Winker.

After battling back from an oblique strain, Winker rejoined the lineup Tuesday, offering a glimmer of hope for stability.

But just two days later, that optimism vanished when Winker exited Thursday’s game with tightness in his back.

It was another gut punch for a team already walking a tightrope in terms of roster depth and offensive production.

The Mets wasted no time getting Winker examined, sending him for an MRI on Friday to clarify the situation.

Unfortunately, the imaging revealed enough concern to warrant a trip back to the injured list for the struggling veteran.

Back Inflammation Sidelines Winker Again

The team labeled it as “back inflammation,” a vague but familiar diagnosis with no set timetable for recovery.

Although the injury may only require a minimum IL stint, fans have reason to approach this with guarded optimism.

Back issues are notorious for lingering or flaring up unexpectedly, particularly for players with recent soft-tissue injuries.

This now marks Winker’s second IL appearance in under a month—a frustrating pattern for both player and team alike.

Winker’s situation is beginning to resemble a game of whack-a-mole: solve one ailment, and another pops up.

Injuries Piling Up as Marte Also Sits

Adding salt to the wound, Winker wasn’t the only DH the Mets lost this week—Starling Marte hit the IL on Tuesday.

Marte is dealing with a bruised knee, another nagging issue that limits an already inconsistent Mets lineup.

That means the team lost two designated hitters in the span of 72 hours—an unfortunate twist for their offensive plans.

With both Winker and Marte unavailable, the Mets have to dig deep into their bench and minor-league depth chart.

They responded by recalling Jared Young from Triple-A Syracuse, hoping he can provide a temporary spark.

Young offers, in theory, some thump, but he has mostly struggled during his time in the major leagues this year.

Pitching Shuffle Highlights Depth Concerns

Beyond Winker’s setback, the Mets made several roster moves aimed at stabilizing both their lineup and pitching staff.

Most notably, they activated Kodai Senga from the 15-day injured list, giving the rotation a much-needed boost.

Senga’s return brings not only talent but emotional lift—he’s been sorely missed since he went down with a hamstring strain.

They also recalled reliever Austin Warren and sent Justin Hagenman back down to Triple-A in a corresponding move.

Meanwhile, right-hander Rico Garcia was designated for assignment, trimming the bullpen picture for now.

It’s a lot of churn, and while not unexpected in July, it underscores how thin the Mets’ margins have become.

Mets Walking Injury Tightrope Again

Injuries are part of the game, but the Mets seem cursed by particularly bad timing and unfortunate overlaps.

Losing two offensive contributors while trying to regain momentum is a tough ask for any team, let alone one chasing consistency.

Winker can offer timely hits, disciplined plate appearances, and veteran presence.

But the stop-start nature of his season mirrors the team’s larger struggles to sustain rhythm and identity.

Until Winker—and others—can stay on the field consistently, the Mets will remain in survival mode.

