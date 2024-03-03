Mets’ Sean Manaea gets off to shaky start in Spring Training debut

Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

New York Mets pitcher Sean Manaea had an uneventful debut in Spring Training on Saturday. The Mets’ valued offseason acquisition did not last long nor play strong on the mound in their 4-1 loss to the Miami Marlins.

Sean Manaea has a letdown performance in his first Mets outing

Manaea conceded three runs and allowed seven hits in only 2.2 innings. The veteran LHP did manage to put away three batters on the day, but his mishaps put the Mets in an early 3-0 hole that they were not able to climb out of.

The Mets will rely heavily on Manaea following a major blow to their pitching rotation

The 32-year-old is getting his legs under him and is expected to round into form and offer a steady arm to the Mets’ rotation in their season-opening three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers beginning on March 28.

With ace Kodai Senga going down with a shoulder injury earlier this winter, New York will begin the 2024 season shorthanded. Manaea, along with Luis Severino, will have added pressure to play well behind Jose Quintana as the Mets aim to survive until the Japanese All-Star recovers.