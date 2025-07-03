Mets scramble for bullpen help after doubleheader grind

The New York Mets didn’t just split a doubleheader with the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday—they emptied the tank to do it.

In Game 1, they fell 7–2 behind a shaky pitching effort that leaned heavily on Brandon Waddell for three innings. Game 2, a 7–3 win, came at the cost of six different pitchers burning through the bullpen depth.

Across both games, nine Mets pitchers took the mound, and now the calendar adds insult to injury. They play four more days in a row.

With the Subway Series looming and no true off-day until Monday, reinforcements are no longer a luxury—they’re a necessity. That urgency prompted the Mets to call up veteran right-hander Rico Garcia from Triple-A Syracuse.

Rico Garcia Joins the Big Club—For Now

Mets insider Anthony DiComo broke the news shortly after Wednesday’s exhausting doubleheader, highlighting Garcia’s recent work in the minors.

“Fresh off today’s doubleheader, the Mets are calling up veteran right-hander Rico Garcia, per source,” DiComo posted on X. “Last appeared in the Majors in 2023 for the Nationals, recently struck out six over three innings of an appearance at Triple-A Syracuse.”

Garcia isn’t a headliner, but right now, the Mets aren’t chasing headlines—they’re chasing functional arms who can bridge the gap to their top relievers and give them some rest if needed.

In 30.1 innings with Syracuse this year, Garcia has posted a 4.45 ERA with 37 strikeouts. The issue? He’s also walked 20 batters, and his control remains a work in progress.

Control Still an Issue, but the Need is Greater

Walks have been the one thing Rico Garcia hasn’t figured out in his pro career. They’ve trailed him like a shadow.

In 35.2 career MLB innings across multiple stints, Garcia has struggled to a 7.32 ERA. But this isn’t about long-term upside—this is triage. The Mets need someone who can eat a few innings if things get messy.

At this point, Garcia is like a spare tire: not built for speed, but just enough to keep the car on the road until help arrives.

Mets Bullpen Running on Fumes

New York’s bullpen has been a strength this year, but it’s being tested in recent games.

Reed Garrett, Dedniel Núñez, and others have been used heavily in high-leverage spots.

That’s why the move for Garcia, while not flashy, matters. He gives the Mets some breathing room—a bullpen innings sponge when they need it most.

Garcia’s Role: Low-Leverage, High-Utility

Don’t expect Rico Garcia to see the mound in a tie game in the eighth. His job is damage control.

Maybe he soaks up a few innings in a blowout. Maybe he gives them five outs after a short outing by the starter. It’s a temporary gig, but it’s also essential.

With four straight games still ahead—including another test against Milwaukee and then the Yankees—every arm counts.

And while Garcia’s time with the Mets may be short, it could be meaningful if it helps preserve the arms that truly matter.

