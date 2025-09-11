Mets’ rotation is threatening to end their postseason hopes

The New York Mets opened the season with their rotation already wobbling, and somehow still found early magic.

Even after losing Frankie Montas and Sean Manaea to spring injuries, they surged to a 2.89 ERA by the end of May.

Tylor Megill pitched like an unexpected ace, while David Peterson churned out seven- and eight-inning gems with ease.

Griffin Canning blossomed into a steady mid-rotation presence, and Clay Holmes thrived after a daring transition to starter.

Those bright spring days now feel like a distant memory as the rotation collapses under pressure and fatigue.

The Mets have slipped to 13th overall with a 3.95 ERA, a steep tumble after their early-season brilliance.

Since July 1, their rotation ERA has ballooned to 4.86, ranking 24th in baseball over that span.

From the start of August, the situation worsened, with a 5.48 ERA that has sunk them even further in the standings.

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

From promising arms to shaky footing

Since September began, the Mets’ starters own the fourth-worst ERA in baseball, a brutal 5.67 mark.

Manaea, once expected to stabilize the group, has instead struggled badly since returning from injury with a 5.76 ERA.

Montas, Canning, and Megill are all done for the season, leaving gaping holes in the rotation’s structure.

Holmes, once their steady rock, has faded to a 4.72 ERA in the second half, losing his earlier sharpness.

Even Peterson, who carried the staff for months, has hit a wall with a 5.21 ERA since the All-Star break.

And Kodai Senga, the presumed ace, is trying to rediscover his form in the minor leagues away from the spotlight.

It feels like watching a bridge sag under too much weight—once solid, now creaking with every passing day.

The cracks are showing, and there’s no guarantee they’ll hold long enough to reach October baseball.

The organization also opted against making any deadline moves involving a starting pitcher, and it’s coming back to haunt them.

https://twitter.com/michaelgbaron/status/1965963698704646575

Veterans must carry the weight again

Holmes, Manaea, and Peterson have to find a second wind if the Mets are going to survive this stretch.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The Wild Card race is tightening, with the San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds closing fast on their heels.

New York’s trio of talented rookies—Jonah Tong, Brandon Sproat, and Nolan McLean—have offered flashes of brilliance.

But relying on them entirely in must-win games would be like asking rookies to steer a ship through a storm.

If the veterans can rediscover their dominant form, they could steady the rotation and ease the burden on the youth.

A resurgent Senga could also transform the staff back into a feared force capable of beating anyone in October.

If they can’t rise to the moment, though, the season will likely fade out in a swirl of missed opportunity.

Right now, the Mets’ playoff hopes hinge entirely on whether their trusted arms can remember how to be trusted again.

READ MORE: Mets’ Wild Card cushion continues to shrink, jeopardizing their playoff chances